What's Cooking? (Jan. 4)

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will begin “Attack the New Year,” a series of free classes offering weight loss tips and information on portion control, Jan. 5 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The series will continue with “Benefits of Snacking,” Jan. 12; “Eating on the Go: Healthy Swaps,” Jan. 19; and “Easy Meal Prep Tips,” Jan. 26. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC to host winter culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road will kick off its 2017 Winter Warm Up series of culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Jan. 21 with Matt Henry’s “The Best of Brunch” from 9 a.m. to noon and Matt Shy’s “Chili Warm-Up Saturday” from 1 to 4 p.m. The series will continue with John Seymore’s “Super Bowl: Entertaining with Pzazz!” from 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 30, and Ellen Delatte’s “Cajun Magic in the Kitchen: Celebrating Mardi Gras” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 25. The classes meet in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Freeze and dump meals focus of free class

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will offer tips on how to make your slow-cooker meals even easier with some healthy freeze and dump recipes during a free class Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Recipes and samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

‘New Year, New Menu’ class Jan. 27

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a Registered Dietitian and UT Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, will teach “A New Year, A New Menu” from 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 27 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.

Soup Nazi returns for Great Winter Soup Cook Off

ABINGDON, Va. — Larry Thomas, the actor who portrayed the infamous Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld,” will return to Abingdon on Feb. 11 as a celebrity guest for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s fourth annual Great Winter Soup Cook Off. “The Soup Nazi Reheated,” to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the higher education center, will feature more than 45 chefs and cooks competing for awards in a variety of categories, along with special cooking demos and a new Iron Chef competition. Thomas will sign autographs, and his cookbook and signed ladles will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door, and include 10 tastings, admission to the Cook-Off Cafe, the chance to win door prizes and a Best in Show vote. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Proceeds benefit SVHEC’s enrichment classes, events and programs. Visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4301 for more information.