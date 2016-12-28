Spicy mac and cheese is ultimate comfort food

This mac and cheese comes together very easily. No need for a roux. No hoping the sauce is smooth or waiting for the cheese to melt. Just mix the cubed cheese with cooked pasta and place into a casserole dish. Whisk the custard ingredients together and pour over the pasta. Then top with lots of shredded cheese — my favorite part! Next step — and the most difficult — is to patiently wait! The recipe calls for topping the casserole with toasted bread cubes but I like to use seasoned bread crumbs; although, it is delicious without either.

Spicy Macaroni and Cheese

Courtesy of Sunny Anderson, Food Network

2 cups elbow pasta, cooked until almost al dente

16 ounces cheddar cheese, ½ cubed, ½ shredded (I use sharp)

8 ounces Monterey pepper jack cheese, cubed

2 tsp. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. dry mustard

1/8 tsp. freshly ground nutmeg

4 Tbsp. sour cream

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup half-and-half

4 slices bread

1 Tbsp. butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, toss together pasta with the cheese cubes and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. In a large bowl mix together the flour, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, dry mustard, nutmeg, sour cream, egg, heavy cream and half-and-half. Pour over the pasta and cover with shredded cheddar. Bake uncovered until top is just beginning to brown, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the bread into crouton-sized squares. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter, add cubes and toast until golden. Sprinkle the bread cubes on top of the macaroni and cheese and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes more.

