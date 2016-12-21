Banana-nut-chocolate muffins the stuff of Christmas dreams

One is because they have been deprived of that food for a thousand years because they have been on a diet for their entire life.

The other reason is because they ate the food, loved the food, desired more of the food, became fixated on the food, couldn’t stop thinking about the food, was obsessed with the food, and couldn’t get the food out of their mind.

This recipe is all about the second reason.

Last year, I accompanied eighth-grade students to Volunteer High School to tour the facilities for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and to observe students and teachers in each of those classes. I was very anxious, appreciative, and excited about getting to tour the Culinary Arts class hoping, as any true foodie does, to be offered a sampling of some tidbits of goodness. I was not disappointed. Standing behind the serving line were students proudly offering delicious chicken strips and discussing with us the recipe they used, the importance of proper seasoning, and speaking with pride about how much they enjoyed the class. I wandered off to the side and was speaking to one of the students who kindly offered me a piece of banana-nut bread. It was at that moment that my obsession began.

This was possibly the most moist and delicious banana-nut bread that I had ever eaten. I praised her work, searched my napkin for any possible crumbs that I might have overlooked, licked my fingers one more time, and wiped away my tears as we were told to proceed to the next classroom. That was a year ago. It has been a year of … I ate the food, loved the food, desired more of the food, became fixated on the food, couldn’t stop thinking about the food, and was obsessed with the food. After one year and countless attempts to reproduce that deliciousness-served-on-a-napkin, I have developed this muffin recipe that is pretty close to the original. I added the chocolate because, well, it’s chocolate!

Enjoy this on Christmas morning as you find a moment to make some coffee, cut up some fresh fruit, pop these muffins into the oven, and enjoy this blessed time of the year. Merry Christmas!

Banana-Nut-Chocolate Muffins

3 ripe bananas, mashed

2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sugar

1 cup mayonnaise

¾ cup chocolate chips (I use the mini-chips)

¾ cup chopped nuts (I prefer pecans)

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line approximately 18 muffin cups with paper muffin liners.

2. Stir the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Add the bananas and mayonnaise to the mixture and stir until combined. Spoon the mixture into the cups, filling them about ¾ full.

3. Bake in the preheated oven about 20 minutes.

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.