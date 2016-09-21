Fall’s a-comin’ so bring on the soup

However, for some people, late August is not considered summer. It means it is time for Hobby Lobby and Walmart to start displaying their Halloween and Christmas decorations. It means it is time for every human being in the entire world — except ME! — to start posting on social media about pumpkin-flavored this and pumpkin-flavored that.

It is time for football, hoodies, and suede boots. It is time for leggings and long cardigan sweaters. It is time for people to start posting pictures of their mantles and dining room tables decorated with pumpkins, cornucopia, and burlap creations with all the proper fall colors. Am I the only one still desperately grasping onto the beauty of a hot summer day, cookouts, shade trees, and evenings on the porch? Why do we insist on dragging the love of all that is pumpkin into our summertime fun?

I have no answer to this mind-boggling question, but this year, I did my part to participate in the Let’s Pretend Our Feet Aren’t Sweating in Our New Boots festivities by cooking hot soup. The biggest reason for this soup-fest weekend was that I had a lot of vegetables in my refrigerator that I refused to let ruin, and this soup is a good way to save those veggies.

As a side note, corn-on-the-cob was one of the veggies in my refrigerator that I didn’t want to go to waste. If you have some corn, I’ve found this simple internet recipe to be fantastic! Boil your corn in 1 cup of milk, 1 stick of butter, and enough water to cover the cobs. Oh my, what sweet deliciousness!

Back to the soup on a hot summer day. Feel free to add any veggies to the mix. This recipe includes what I had on hand, but you can add what you have or leave out what you don’t want. Enjoy!

Fall’s A-Comin’ Soup

2 pounds ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, chopped

Red, yellow, and green bell peppers, seeded and diced

4-5 carrots, diced

5-6 red potatoes, diced

5 ears corn, cut off the cob

1 (14.5-oz.) can Hunt’s fire-roasted tomatoes with garlic

3-5 cups beef broth

Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. tomato paste

3 tsp. dried parsley

½ tsp. oregano

¼-½ tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper

In a large Dutch oven, cook the hamburger, onion, and garlic until the meat is browned. Drain then return to the pot.

Add all of the chopped vegetables as well as the can of tomatoes with the juice. Add the tomato paste, parsley, oregano, cayenne pepper, and salt/pepper.

Pour in just enough beef broth to cover everything then add a generous splash or two of Worcestershire sauce. Stir and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and allow to simmer for at least an hour or until the potatoes are tender.

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.