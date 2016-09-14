When I am trying to decide what food to take to an event, if I ask my husband, Eric, there is a 100 percent chance he will request apple pie. I try to make him one for his birthday and for Father’s Day as well. He’s certainly not the only person who names apple pie as a favorite. There are many common phrases related to apple pie. The most common is probably “as American as apple pie.” Also, who could forget that commercial from the 1970s “Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.”

I decided to try to find out where the phrase “as American as apple pie” originated and learned some very interesting things about apple pie. Turns out, it’s not really all that American after all. According to this article (https://priceonomics.com/howapplepiebecameamerican/), the first known written apple pie recipe was from an English cookbook published in 1381. The apples we enjoy now are not native to American soil, and some sources claim that the legendary Johnny Appleseed was really cultivating crabapples for use in hard cider.

Whether or not apple pie is American doesn’t change the fact that it’s delicious and that most people love it. The recipe I use is from the Betty Crocker cookbook that I believe I got as a wedding shower gift almost 30 years ago. There are several different ways to make an apple pie. The traditional double crust apple pie is the most common, but my husband prefers an apple pie with a crumb/streusel topping. My Betty Crocker cookbook calls this a French Apple Pie.

A good crust is critical with any pie. For this important detail, I turn to my mother, Judy Simpson. I would put her pie crust (and her chocolate pie, butterscotch pie, coconut cream pie, banana cream pie, you get the idea) up against anyone’s in a taste test. Because of her, I will never buy a pie crust, because there really is just no comparison, and I definitely believe it is worth the extra effort! Two special tools have really helped perfect my apple pie baking. I love to use my Pampered Chef apple peeler, corer and slicer. When I bought it, I promised Eric I would make more apple pies because it would make the process much quicker. I’m not sure if I’ve actually delivered on that promise, but it definitely does speed things up! The other tool I use is a pie crust shield that keeps the crust from burning while baking. You can get these made with either aluminum or silicone. I highly recommend them if you, like me, dislike a crust that is too brown.

So, without further adieu, here is my mom’s pie crust recipe and Betty Crocker’s French Apple Pie recipe. I hope you enjoy!

Mom’s Pie Crust

1 1⁄2 cups flour

6 Tbsp. Crisco shortening

Dash of salt

Ice water

Mix flour and salt. Use pastry blender or fingers to cut in shortening. Add ice water until dough forms a ball. Roll out immediately.

Betty Crocker French Apple Pie

3⁄4 cup sugar

1⁄4 cup flour

1⁄2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1⁄2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Dash of salt

6 cups thinly sliced pared tart apples (I use Granny Smith apples)

Crumb topping: Mix 1 cup flour, 1⁄2 cup firm margarine or butter, and 1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar until crumbly.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare crust and set aside.

Mix sugar, flour, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Stir in apples. Turn into pastry-lined plate. Top with crumb topping. Cover topping with aluminum foil during last 10 minutes of baking. Bake 50 minutes. Best served warm. (We always top with ice cream).

Kingsport’s Angie Hyche is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.