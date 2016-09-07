Cheese ball incorporates the best elements of everything

I did not grow up with bagels. Mine was more of a biscuits and toast sort of childhood. Not one to shy away from adventures in food, my lovely college roommate Stacey introduced me to this doughnut-looking thing that might as well have been an alien.

At the time, we were living in Andy Holt Apartments at UT Knoxville and there was a tiny deli on the first floor that sold a simple plain bagel with cream cheese steamed in foil. I was smitten. I had one every day for about six months and very little else. True story.

While my parents were elated about my declining food expenses, my mother pointed out that I was not from New York, not Jewish, and certainly was not raised to be disrespectful to vegetables and such. (They didn’t have veggie cream cheese then or I might have had a valid argument.)

I shied away from these funky doughnuts until by chance I discovered the everything bagel. Oh dear. These bagels have “everything” I love. They are crunchy, soft, savory and the perfect companion for cream cheese and other indulgent toppings.

There has been much speculation regarding who invented them. I did a little research and it appears that either someone spilled a spice rack over a fresh batch OR someone salvaged a bunch of wayward, slightly burnt toppings from some baking sheets and gave it a shot.

Accidental genius in the best possible way. They are still arguing.

With tailgating season approaching, I wanted to share a cheese ball that includes all the great elements of an everything bagel.

It can be made a day or so ahead and travels well, which frees up time on game day to enjoy the festivities. You may serve it with bagel chips, crackers or any kind of bread. I like pumpernickel.

Make it your own everything and share the love with everyone. Cheers!

Everything Cheese Ball

1 (8 oz.) brick cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 cup fontina cheese, shredded

2 scallions, chopped

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

¼ cup dehydrated onion

¼ cup poppy seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds (black and white)

¼ cup garlic flakes

Coarse sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Bagel chips or crackers

In a bowl, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, soy sauce, fontina, scallions and bacon.

Form the cheese mixture into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap to chill for at least 1 hour.

In a small bowl, mix together the onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic flakes, salt and pepper. (I like to lightly toast the mixture, but watch it closely.)

Once the cheese ball is set, roll it in the everything bagel seasoning mix, wrap again and chill. Plate with some bagel chips alongside.

Kingsport’s Sharon Little is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.