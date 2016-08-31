Pound cake recipe seasoned with love

Food transcends generations. The ingredients or methods of preparation may change over the years, but there is always one constant — love. Food was definitely an expression of love for my mom. She knew the special foods that we liked and enjoyed preparing them when we visited. Mom’s pound cake was my daughter’s favorite “Granny” dessert.

There are a few tips that I learned from my mom when making this cake. I don’t have a sifter so I use a large mesh strainer to sift my cake flour. I always use the back of a butter knife to level off the dry ingredients in the measuring cup. To avoid getting egg shells in your cake, break each egg individually into a small bowl before adding to the cake mix. And, most importantly, add the flour very slowly to avoid your kitchen looking like a flour bomb went off!

Whenever I taste this cake, it’s like getting a big hug from my mom. Enjoy!

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

3 sticks margarine, softened (I use butter)

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

3 cups sugar

Dash of salt

1½ tsp. vanilla

6 large eggs

3 cups sifted cake flour

Cream margarine, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add salt and vanilla, and beat well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in flour. Spoon mixture into greased 10 inch tube pan and bake at 325 degrees for about 1½ hours. Let cake cool on a wire rack about 10-15 minutes before removing from pan.

Donna Commander of Piney Flats is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.