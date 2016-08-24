Cooking Along the Crooked Road - Fall culinary classes begin Sept.19 in Abingdon

Taught by local chefs and accomplished cooks, these non-credit, hands-on enrichment classes are open to the public and are held Monday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. in SVHEC’s culinary kitchen. Each class is $35, and students get to sample what they prepare.

• The Art of Tailgating — Sept. 19. Join Susie Buckner as she shares some of her favorite portable recipes as well as tips for planning a tailgating event that will wow your friends and family.

• Big Green Egg Cookery: Healthy and Versatile — Sept. 26. Becky Nelms and Mick Foran of Alfresco Lifestyles will lead an evening of cooking on their Big Green Egg — from baking, grilling and barbecuing to roasting and smoking. Take home some new recipes and experience first-hand the amazing tastes and rewarding health benefits of this year-round cooking system.

• Vietnamese Street Food — Oct. 3. Vietnamese culinary traditions revolve around using the freshest ingredients available, pulling flavor to the foreground. Sheridan Nice of Mona Lisa’s will introduce students to some of the country’s most popular street foods, including the Banh Mi, soups and noodles bowls. You will understand why Saigon is currently becoming a foodie destination!

• Classic Indian Cuisine — Oct. 10. Chef Vik of Sahib Restaurant will be back in the kitchen for a third Indian cooking class. With plenty of new dishes to share, Vik will teach about the flavors of India, focusing on the aromatic spices used. Enjoy a culinary tour of Indian cuisine as you prepare and enjoy sampling some of his favorite dishes, from appetizer to dessert.

• Cuccina Rustica: Italy Revisited — Oct. 17. “Women on Air” host Susan Lachmann will give an encore of her popular country Italian cooking class, entertaining students with good-for-you foods and stories. She will bring a palate full of fantastic fall colors and flavors to the table in this lively, interactive and taste-tester approved experience. Mangia!

• Classic German Cuisine — Oct. 24. Join Max Hermann and his chefs from the Tavern restaurant in Abingdon, Va., for a fascinating look at the German culinary world. Learn the history, stories and recipes of Germany as you prepare some of these classic dishes together with the award-winning Tavern crew.

• Indoor Grilling: Winter Health and Flavor — Nov. 7. Grilling isn’t just for summer anymore. Grill master Matt Shy of Mellow Mushroom will demonstrate how to use your indoor grill to whip up healthy, flavorful food all year long. Learn what cuts of meats and poultry to use, and how to trim and prepare them with special rubs and fresh herbs. Students will also take home recipes for cooking seasonal veggies and fruits on the grill.

• Colors and Flavors of the Feast — Nov. 14. With the holidays fast approaching, Matt Henry from 128 Pecan will be gathering up favorite side dish and dessert recipes perfect for Thanksgiving and beyond. Using the colors and flavors of fall and winter, Henry will get students to think local, healthy, beautiful and outside the box with his amazing “feastables.”

• Healthy and Hearty Main Dish Soups — Nov. 28. Soup’s on in the teaching kitchen as chef and artist Shaun Crookshank gets students ready for winter by teaching them how to cook up artistic and beautiful main dish soups full of goodness. Soups are good for the spirit, mind and body — especially when the ingredients are combined into a perfect one-dish meal.

• Festive Sculpted Holiday Breads — Dec. 5. Bread sculpting has been a tradition in many cultures for special celebrations and holidays. Kelli Mehl of Mehl’s Bakery will teach participants how to braid, shape, cut, twist and create beautiful artisan breads perfect for entertaining or gift giving.

• Holiday Sweet Spots — Dec. 12. Join master baker Francine Ivery for an evening of cookie making just in time for the holidays. Prepare beautiful, mouth-watering cookie and bar recipes from Francine’s collection as you learn new baking tips and techniques. Bring a copy of your own favorite recipe to share. Best of all, take home a plate of what you make.

• Teens Cook in the Kitchen — Dec. 10. Matt Shy of Mellow Mushroom will lead a mini-camp just for teens, who will learn some fun holiday foods to prepare for parties, plus some cool gifts from the kitchen sure to impress. Take home a gift or two to use for presents. This class will be held on a Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information or to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276 ) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.