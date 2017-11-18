Tri-Cities Christian School welcomes 75 students for fall chess tournament

BLOUNTVILLE — Seventy-five students from around the region gathered at Tri-Cities Christian School earlier this month for its fall chess tournament.

Students from age 4 through 12th grade participated in the event, which was held Nov. 4, and each player competed as an individual and as part of a team for his or her school or church.

A number of schools were represented including Sullivan South High, Dobyns-Bennett High, Jefferson County High, Happy Valley High, Steppenstone, Cornerstone Academy, Lake Ridge Elementary, Indian Trail Intermediate, John Adams Elementary, University School, Providence Academy and Tri-Cities Christian. There were also several homeschool players and one church team, Knoxville Chinese Christian Church.

Following the tournament, Forest Chen, the current Tennessee state chess co-champion, played a simul exhibition, in which he took on 30 players at the same time. Chen, an 11th-grader from Farragut High School, won all the simul games and allowed only two draws.

The following individuals and teams took home awards.

High school

With 26 students competing, the individual winners of the high school section were Allen Feng (Indian Trail) and Justin Li (Knoxville Chinese Christian Church) tying for first place; David Owen (TCCS) in second place; Ty Bailey (Sullivan South) in third place; Jeremy Burns (Burns Home School) in fourth place; and Austin Brashear (Sullivan South) in fifth place.

Feng, a sixth-grader from Indian Trail, and Li, a seventh-grader representing Knoxville Chinese Christian Church, won all four games in the high school section. This was Feng’s second win. He won the TCCS tournament last spring.

Class prizes were also awarded, with first place in 11th grade going to Dom Coughlin (Sullivan South) and second place to Trep Armstrong (Happy Valley). In 10th grade, first place was awarded to Gavin Bentley (Dobyns-Bennett) and second place to John Clapp (Providence Academy).

Middle school

Eighteen students competed in the middle school section, with first place going to Gabe Rosenbalm (TCCS); second place to Daniel Owen (TCCS); third place to Andrew Beal (TCCS); fourth place to Adam Ryan (University); and fifth place to Claire Young (TCCS).

In eighth grade, the first place class prize went to Jacob Wyche (University) and second place went to Cade Backus (Providence). First place in seventh grade went to Jonathan Burns (Burns Home School) and second place went to Abraham Gewelke (TCCS).

Elementary

The elementary section, which included fourth through sixth grades, had 16 competitors. First place went to Jared Li (Knoxville Chinese Christian Church), who had a perfect record of four wins. Second place was awarded to Aleks Davis (John Adams); third place to Ryan Zheng (Indian Trail); fourth place to Frank Young (Knoxville Chinese Christian Church); and fifth place to Grace Williams (TCCS).

Class prizes were also awarded, with first place in fifth grade going to Wyatt Pierce (TCCS) and second place in fifth grade to Emmerson Cooke (TCCS). In fourth grade, first place went to Bennett Cooke (TCCS) and second place went to Sylvia Lin (Knoxville Chinese Christian Church).

Primary elementary

Fifteen players competed in the primary elementary section (kindergarten through third grade). First place was awarded to Justified-By-Faith Garden (Garden Home School); second place to Tanier Peltier (TCCS); third place to Selena Ma (Knoxville Chinese Christian Church); fourth place to Christopher Stork (TCCS); and fifth place to Kevin Zheng (Lake Ridge).

First place class prizes were awarded in each grade, with the second grade prize going to Brennan Jarvis (TCCS); the first grade prize to Iris Gewelke (TCCS); and the kindergarten prize to Strong-in-the-Hope-of-Deliverance Garden (Garden Home School).

Team awards

School or church team trophies were awarded to the teams with the most players finishing in the top seven of their section.

In the high school section, first place was awarded to Sullivan South; second place to Indian Trail; and third place to Knoxville Chinese Christian Church.

In the middle school section, first place was awarded to Tri-Cities Christian; second place to University School; and third place to Burns Home School.

In the elementary section, first place was awarded to Knoxville Chinese Christian Church; second place to John Adams; and third place to Indian Trail. In the primary section, first place was awarded to TCCS; second place to Garden Home School; and third place to Knoxville Chinese Christian Church.

TCCS will host another tournament in the spring, and organizers are hoping for more than 100 students.