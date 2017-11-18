Kiwanis Clubs celebrate successful year

The Cosmopolitan and Kingsport Kiwanis clubs gathered for dinner at the Gray Fossil Site & Museum Conference Center to celebrate the end of another successful year.

The 2017-2018 slate of officers and board members for both clubs (right) was inducted by Lt. Governor Frank Roberts. The Cosmo Kiwanis Club officers for the coming Kiwanis year are Julie Short, president; Abe Lincoln, secretary and Bennie Pierce, treasurer. The Kingsport Kiwanis Club officers are Sharon Hayes, president; Jeff Little, past president; Mark Addington, president elect; Matt Johnson, vice president; Donna Jones, treasurer; Darren Murray, assistant treasurer; Dave Stevens, secretary; and board members Pat Brose, John Campbell, Lynn Doane, Amy Edwards, Paul Harper, Mack Lowe, Tim Miller, Rusty Parise, Jon Peters and Phil Richards.

The clubs also honored several members that performed outstanding service to the community and clubs during the past year. Cosmo president Julie Short presented Abe Lincoln (top left) with the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club Kiwanian of the Year Award. Kingsport president Jeff Little awarded David Stevens (top center) with the Art Roper Kiwanian of the Year plaque. This award is given to the club member that made the greatest impact on our community in the past year.

Jeff also presented the F. Stewart Crosley Outstanding Chairperson Award to Gail Preslar (top right), chair of the membership committee. Gail’s committee worked hard to bring in new members and to remain in contact with members that were not able to be as active due to health concerns.

Following the awards ceremony, attendees received an update from Dr. Blaine Schubert, Director of the Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, about the latest finds in the fossil site excavations.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, visit the website at www.kingsportkiwanis.org.

Community contributor Bill Sade is a member of Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. Share your club and community news with us at sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net.