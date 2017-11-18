Awesome October gives way to holidays

The first part of October was good - with leaves turning (then falling), working on promotion and publicity for Shepherd Center’s “Lunch on the Circle” fundraiser, attending meetings for the Junior League of Kingsport’s upcoming Holiday Tour of Homes, and conducting research in the Kingport Archives for a presentation and article. Then, it got even better with a wonderful, albeit brief, trip to Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina and, of course, Halloween!!

One Monday afternoon, I paid a visit to the Kingsport Public Library to watch several budding artists decorate their pumpkins. The auditorium was transformed into an artists’ studio with bags and boxes of paint, pipe cleaners, assorted trim, Styrofoam balls of various sizes and pages of stickers. The emphasis was on fun and pretty jack-o-lanterns, not ghoulish and scary ones. There were some impressive results and everyone had lots of fun putting final touches on and admiring their handiwork.

I was back in the same room the next evening for the Friends of the Archives annual meeting with guest speaker Earl Carter. The room had been transformed with floors and walls washed to clean off the remnants of paint, glitter, etc. Carter spoke on his recent book, “Appalachian Album,” one of my new favorites, and then took a number of questions from the audience. It was a wonderful talk, and once again, highlighted the Kingsport Archives.

Having just “discovered” the Archives, I realize just how fortunate our city is. I have spent many fond months in the Southern Historical Collection at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill researching letters and diaries of women who helped settle the Appalachian area. Call me nosy, but I love reading these records of resettlement, daily lives, and thoughts of women and their families over time. We are fortunate to have the Archives and Archivist Brianne Wright, who does such a wonderful job, as well as the Friends who help make these opportunities possible. Among those in attendance were Jane Scott, Toni Cave, Rick and Doreen Heppert, Debbie Hash, Jim Wright, Jane Fanslow, and John and Joy Mullen.

The next few days were spent on a trip appropriately entitled “What’s Cooking, Carolina?” put on by the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. I have been on several of these trips and enjoy them immensely. They are so well organized and interesting and, yes, educational. I have learned so much from these trips over the years, so I signed up for this almost as soon as it was announced.

We went to Asheville, then down to Greenville, South Carolina. I don’t think I have picked up a magazine over the past few years that didn’t contain an article about the growth of Greenville, or the explosion of restaurants, wineries, breweries, food trucks and all sorts of innovative cuisines in these two cities. They certainly lived up to the hype! Greenville’s downtown is incredible mostly because there is a huge park and various hiking trails making up a major part of the city. It is a beautiful area. My brother and his wife attend church in Greenville and often walk to a restaurant after church and then hit the hiking trails. He told me that downtown is packed on Sundays, by people and their dogs.

Back to the trip... We visited five wineries/cideries and seven restaurants. The restaurants were chosen because they serve different ethnic cuisines (Indian, Afghani, Jamaican, exotic spices) and are independent restaurants. The owners and servers spent time talking about why they decided to open restaurants in the U.S. and in the Greenville area in particular. The food was amazing and the company, very friendly and gracious.

Friday was our final day together, and we attended a culinary school where we took a cooking lesson on brunch, specifically eggs. The lesson was approximately 2.5 hours long, eating for 1.5 hours. It was an interesting, humorous cooking lesson, but many of us wished we had a tape recorder so we could have captured our teacher’s many, many hints and educational offerings. We had crepes, cheese blintzes, pancakes, French toast, cherry oatmeal, cheese grits, sausage, bacon and livermush (yes, really), quiches, make-your-own omelets, and eggs Benedict with hollandaise.

We then traveled to Tryon to a final winery and then to Looking Glass Creamery for some wonderful cheese. Yes, it was a wonderful trip. I learned a lot, we all ate a lot, and I was ready to start a load of laundry and go to bed when I got home. Saturday and Sunday were spent preparing for a missions conference at First Baptist Church, where my family and I attended for 50 years. There were many people I didn’t know, but so many that I grew up around, and it was so very, very good to see them.

Enjoy the cooler weather, holiday open houses, and football games. I can't wait to see you “out and about.”

Katherine Scoggins is a Sunday Stories columnist who highlights local happenings and community organizations twice a month in Out & About with Katherine. To share photos from a community event, add an event to our calendar or invite Katherine to attend, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.