The United Way needs your help

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK) is winding down on its 2017 fundraising campaign and to date has raised 88 percent of its $3.6 million goal.

A campaign celebration is scheduled for Nov. 28, when the United Way will announce the results of its annual fundraising efforts.

The theme for this year’s campaign has been “Drive and Inspire Community Change,” but recently the United Way added a new brand credo: “United We Fight, United We Win.”

“Doing more than what any individual could do alone, UWGK takes a holistic view and has developed a total community strategy that funds specific initiatives addressing root-cause needs. These initiatives have measurable objectives with accountability for results,” said Bill Trapp, director of technology at Eastman and the 2017 campaign chair. “You can be assured your money stays local, is well spent, meets immediate needs and also solves root-cause issues … creating lasting change.”

United Way supports 30 nonprofit member agencies in our community, 44 programs and four major community impact initiatives: United We Read, Life Bridge, Appalachian Miles for Smiles, and a new drug abuse task force.

Dollars raised by the United Way stay in the greater Kingsport area and when you contribute, you’re helping to improve the lives of 1,400 people every day, including 700 children and youth; 100 seeking jobs, skills and shelter; 300 finding health, safety and stability; and 300 seniors staying in their homes.

United Way officials are asking you for help in reaching the $3.6 million goal. Contributions can be made by texting UWAYKPT to 91999 or mailing a check to the UWGK (301 Louis St. Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660). Inquiries may be made by going to www.uwaykpt.org or by calling (423) 378-3409, ext. 16.