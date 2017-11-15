2017 Kettle Campaign underway, bell ringers needed

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Kingsport has launched its 2017 Red Kettle Campaign. That's means you'll be seeing the Army's bell ringers, synonomous with Christmas to shoppers for generations now, outside area businesses.

And the Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers to help make sure this year's campaign reaches its goal of raising $80,000. Money raised from the campaign is a key factor in keeping the doors open to help the needy year-round, not just through the Christmas season.

The money helps the Kingsport Salvation Army serve three meals a day, provide temporary shelter to those in need and assist families in other ways throughout the year.

In the past few years, the Salvation Army of Kingsport has taken a serious financial hit as donations to its Kettle Campaign fell far below goals and previous years' levels.

Last year, the agency lost several of its bell-ringing locations and had 14 instead of the prior year’s 20. This year, the tide seems to be turning back in the agency's favor, with several new businesses joining up and a few former ones returning, Major Joe May said.

Locations in Kingsport where there are currently Kettle Campaign bell ringers include all three Walmarts, Hobby Lobby, Kroger and Big Lots. Upcoming locations could include J.C. Penney, Walgreens (but not until after Thanksgiving), Ingles and more.

What's needed now is more volunteer bell ringers, May said.

"We're especially looking for clubs or organizations that can take it on as a group project," May said. "We try to keep the locations open as much as possible between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day. If we have individuals who want to volunteer for a couple of hours, we'll do our best to utilize them and we appreciate all the help we can get. But we're hoping more large groups can sign up to basically cover a whole day's worth of shifts at one or more locations. We have one group of Vietnam veterans and they've signed up to cover the Walmart locations all day each Friday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That's a tremendous help."

Volunteer bell ringers actually help the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign twofold. When there aren't enough volunteers, the agency hires bell ringers and that takes away money that could be used for programs.

"Every dollar we can save from having to pay somebody is a dollar we can use to provide help to someone in need," May said.

During the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2015, the Salvation Army of Kingsport sheltered 9,377 individuals, served 66,255 meals and provided 1,131 boxes of food.

To volunteer for bell ringing, call (423) 246-6671 and, when prompted, push "9."