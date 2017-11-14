The Sights & Sounds of the Season are in full swing. From concerts and parades to family fun and Christmas tree lighting events, there are plenty of activities to help get you - and keep you - in the holiday spirit. Here’s a list featuring many of the "Sights and Sounds" of the season. To add an event to the list, email cmusick@timesnews.net.

WEEK OF NOV. 13

* “The Spirit of Generosity” sculpture unveiling featuring Santa, his elves and the community alongside artist Val Lyle will be held at 3 p.m., Nov. 17 at Centennial Park.

* Family Promise of Greater Kingsport presents Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Nov. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall (corner of Broad Street and Charlemont Avenue, just one block off Church Circle). Holiday crafts for kids, face painting, breakfast, a visit with Santa and more. For tickets, call (423) 246-6500 or contact any FPGK board member. Advance tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for children (ages 3-12). Children under 3 eat for free. Tickets at the door are $6 for adults and $3 for children. To learn more or to become one of Santer's Helpers, visit www.fpgk.org.

* The 75th annual Santa Train rolls into the Model City shortly after 3 p.m., Nov. 18 with celebrity guest and music legend Ricky Skaggs. Kingsport is the final stop on the train’s 110-mile journey through Appalachia. The event will take place at the train depot on Main Street.

* Tastes, Bites & Twinkling Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 19, atop BMS, overlooking Speedway In Lights. Guests can enjoy tastings and bites from Whiskey Rebellion, Studio Brew, The Virginian, Martha Washington Inn, Abingdon Olive Oil Company, Tupelo Honey, Johnson City Catering Group, Yee-Haw Brewery and many more. All guests will also receive a special gift provided by Abingdon Olive Oil. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/SCCTBTL with all proceeds benefiting the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

* Abingdon Merchants’ Holiday Open House will be held from 1 to 6 p.m., Nov. 19. The town-wide open house, hosted by Abingdon’s merchants, features extended shopping hours, free holiday concerts, and free refreshments at many stores. New this year, Abingdon’s businesses will compete for the most over-the-top window display, inspired by Barter Theatre’s “White Christmas.” For more information, go to www.VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/Christmas.

WEEK OF NOV. 20

* Downtown Bristol's Annual Open House will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 20. Shops will stay open late, offer special discounts and serve refreshments. Santa will be handing out candy canes and Holiday Hayrides will be available at the Downtown Center ($5 per person, children 5 and under are free).

* Salvation Army will host Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 23. The meal is free and open to the public. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer to help serve this meal, please call (423) 246-6671.

* Warriors' Path State Park will host a Sunrise on Black Friday Hike at 7 a.m., Nov. 24. Meet Ranger David Hobbs at the soccer fields parking area. Come dressed for the weather; wear good hiking shoes. Free.

WEEK OF NOV. 27

* Bristol’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 27 at Cumberland Square Park, showcasing a nearly 50-foot Norwegian Spruce and a 25-foot Douglas Fir decorated with thousands of lights.

* Exchange Place Living History Farm, 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, will offer two Wreath Making Workshops: an evening workshop from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Nov. 28, and a daytime workshop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 29. With inspiration and guidance from Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Plant Farm, participants will create a unique evergreen wreath to take home. All materials - fresh greenery, cones, dried flowers, wreath form and wire - will be provided. The cost is $30 and includes all materials and a light meal of soup, bread and dessert. To reserve your place, mail check, payable to "Exchange Place" to: Joy Moore, P.O. Box 87, Fall Branch, TN 37656. Please include your phone and/or e-mail address for confirmation. Registration is limited to 15 participants for each session. Registration deadline is Nov. 25. Proceeds from the workshop go to Exchange Place’s restoration efforts. For more information, call Joy Moore at (423) 348-6572 or e-mail jnjmoore@embarqmail.com.

* Warriors' Path State Park will present "Christmas on the Lake" from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 1 at the recreation building on Duck Island. Enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, games, storytelling and more. Free refreshments and a visit from Santa. Admission is free.

* Abingdon Christmas Tree Lighting will be held 6 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Market Pavilion on Remsburg Drive.

* Johnson City Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m., Dec. 1, in Buffalo Street plaza in Downtown Johnson City.

* Christmas at Carter Mansion, featuring music, refreshments and historic interpreters, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 1-2 at Carter Mansion, 1031 Broad Street in Elizabethton. Admission is free.

* Hale Springs Inn, 110 W. Main Street, Rogersville, will present Breakfast with Santa with seatings at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, Dec. 2. Features a buffet breakfast, cookie decorating, storytelling, ornament making and more. Reservations are required. Call (423) 272-5171.

* The Rogersville Arts Council will hold its 4th Annual Artists, Crafters and Vendors Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 2, in “Occasions On The Square,” Downtown Historic Rogersville’s newest event facility. There will be drawings for prizes during the day and, at 6 p.m., the “Sounds of the Season” concert will be held in the same venue. Bring the family! This event is child-friendly. Tickets, available at the door, are $5 per person.

* Exchange Place Living History Farm, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, will celebrate "Christmas in the Country" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. Yule Log ceremony begins around 4 p.m. Admission is free. To learn more, call (423) 288-6071.

* Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 South Roan Street, Johnson City, will present "Visions of Christmas: 1862" from 2 to 6 p.m., Dec. 2. Tour the Haynes home, all decked out for the holidays, by candlelight. Punch and cookies will be served in the visitor center. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 12 and under. Group rates available. Tours begin at 2:10 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour leaves at 5:50 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Reservations are appreciated. Call (423) 926-3631.

* Rogersville's Christmas Parade, featuring the theme "Christmas Blessings" will be held at 4 p.m., Dec. 2. Call (423) 272-2186.

* Kingsport's Christmas Parade will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 2, and leads into the tree lighting at Church Circle. A full day of activities are planned.

* Abingdon's Christmas Parade will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 2.

* The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will present the Farm & Fun Time Christmas Ball at 7 p.m., Dec. 2, featuring The Secret Sisters and Jill Andrews. Visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org for ticket information.

* Northeast Tennessee Community College will present Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver at 7 p.m., Dec. 2, in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the college's Blountville campus. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.northeaststate.edu or at the campus box office. Doors for the Christmas show open at 6:30 p.m. Call (423) 354-5169.

WEEK OF DEC. 4

* Historic Blountville will hold its Christmas Tree lighting at 6 p.m., Dec. 7 at the Sullivan County courthouse. The theme of this year’s event is “One Special Town."

* Grammy-winning guitar master Ed Gerhard returns to Northeast State Community College for his annual Christmas concert performance at 7 p.m., Dec. 7 in the Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus. Gerhard will perform instrumental Christmas and holiday favorites as well as selected original works. The performance is free.

* The Bristol Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m., Dec. 7 on State Street. There is a cost associated with entering floats/vehicles (starting at $45 per vehicle). Deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 1. Applications are located online at www.bristolchamber.com. For more information, call (423) 989-4850.

* Bristol Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8, and noon and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, at the Paramount Center for the Arts. For tickets, visit www.paramountbristol.com.

* Netherland Inn, located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road, will celebrate an “1818 Christmas” from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 8-9, and 2 to 4 p.m., Dec. 10. All proceeds from this event go toward maintenance and restoration of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex as well as toward adding to the historic campus. Adults tickets are $10. Children under 6 are admitted free with a paying adult. Call (423) 677-3263 or visit www.TheNetherlandInn.com.

* Intercity Ballet of Kingsport presents “The Nutcracker” at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 7-8, and at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8-9, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium. Advance tickets available at Blue Ridge Properties, the Civic Auditorium and the Toy F. Reid Employee Center. If available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Call (423) 246-2199.

* The Blountville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m., Dec. 9. Call (423) 323-4660 for details.

WEEK OF DEC. 11

* Kingsport Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m., Dec. 15-16, and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 17, at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast State Community College in Blountville. For ticket information, visit www.kingsportballet.org or call (423) 378-3967.

* Oakley Cook presents the holiday classic, “It's a Wonderful Life,” at 2 p.m., Dec. 17, at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Admission is free.

WEEK OF DEC. 18

* A Colonial Christmas will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Dec. 17-18 at Amis Mill Historic Settlement, 127 W. Bear Hollow Road in Rogersville. Tour the Thomas Amis estate and hear stories about the property. Tickets are $10 per person. No reservations required. For more details, call (423) 272-7040.

WEEK OF DEC. 25

* Warriors' Path State Park will present a "Light Up the Night" hike at 12:01 a.m., Jan. 1. The hike, lit with old-timey kerosene lanterns, is open to families. Children should bring a small flashlight. Meet at the pool parking lot, dressed for the weather and wearing sturdy hiking shoes. Free, but pre-registration is required. To register, call (423) 239-6786.

ONGOING

* Advance Financial has launched its annual food drive to benefit residents of ​Northeast Tennessee and other communities across the state. Donations may be dropped off in the collection box at its ​Kingsport (1104 East Stone Drive in Kingsport) from now through Dec. 12. Collections from ​Kingsport will be distributed to the community through a partnership with ​Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee​. The goal is to collect a minimum of 2,000 pounds of food.

* Barter Theatre will present "White Christmas," "Rudolph," "A Tuna Christmas" and "Santaland Diaries" in late November and December. Visit www.bartertheatre.com for show times and ticket prices.

* East Tennessee Children's Hospital presents its annual Fantasy of Trees, Nov. 22-26, at the Knoxville Convention Center. To order tickets, visit https://www.etchtickets.com/.

* Natural Tunnel State Park, Duffield, Va., presents “The Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel” at 6 p.m., Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 18-23. Enjoy live music, light concessions, complimentary marshmallows and campfires, visit with Santa, ride the chair lift and enjoy the lighted tunnel.

* Theater Bristol presents “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” will be presented at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., , Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m., Sundays, Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17 on the ARTspace stage. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, and are available online at www.TheatreBristol.org.

* Rocky Mount, 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, will present Candlelight Christmas tours on Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for children 6 and older and free for children under 5. Tours begin at 4:30 p.m. each day with new tours leaving every 15 minutes. The last tour leaves at 8 p.m. Each tour lasts about 1.5 hours. Call (423) 538-7396.

* The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights Powered by TVA, is open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m., Nov. 17 through Jan. 6, 2018, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The four-mile drive-through show, which features more than 2 million lights and over 200 animated displays, gives visitors the opportunity to take a lap around The Last Great Colosseum, as well as drive through Thunder Valley. This year, Speedway In Lights has added a new display, “Race to Space,” a 300-foot-long LED tunnel which offers visitors the experience of traveling through space. Admission is $15 for cars Sunday through Thursday and $20 for cars Friday and Saturday. Activity vans are $30 each night and large buses are $100.

* The Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway will be open Nov. 16 through Jan. 14. Hours vary. Cost to skate is $5 per person, plus $2 for skate rental. For more details, visit www.speedwayinlights.org or call (423) 989-6924.