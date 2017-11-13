Support local hospitals by attending Night of Holiday Miracles

KINGSPORT — Community members who want to experience the wonders of an arctic expedition and engage in holiday cheer can participate in Night of Holiday Miracles, an annual tradition that supports children receiving care at Wellmont Health System hospitals.

“Night of Holiday Miracles is an exceptional way for the community to share fellowship and enjoy the spirit of the season while providing key financial support to transform children’s lives,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system advancement and Wellmont Foundation’s president. “This is a popular holiday event, and we look forward each year to celebrating with our guests, who are making a profound impact on the well-being of those we are privileged to serve.”

About the event

The fourth annual Night of Holiday Miracles, presented by the Regional Eye Center, is set for Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. Proceeds will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a national charity for which Wellmont has served as the region’s affiliate for 30 years.

Featuring an elegant display of the Northern Lights, ice sculptures and the glow of a campfire, the event will allow attendees to dine from scrumptious food selections and a broad spectrum of high-quality beverages. They include offerings from Sleepy Owl Brewery, Gypsy Circus Cider, Tito’s Vodka and Hook & Ladder Distillery.

Participants will also have an opportunity to bid on a number of premier silent auction items that will satisfy their appetite for adventure. They include trips to Canada, Bermuda, Alaska, Iceland and the 2018 Masters golf tournament.

For the first time, Night of Holiday Miracles attendees will be able to use an interactive, online system to bid, purchase or contribute from their smartphone or a kiosk.

Proceeds

All money raised locally by Children’s Miracle Network stays in the area and is administered by the Wellmont Foundation. During its three-decade partnership with Wellmont, Children’s Miracle Network has provided nearly $16 million to assist with the enhancement of lives throughout the region.

With these funds, Wellmont has made substantial investments in its facilities, including state-of-the-art equipment for the birthing units, neonatal intensive care unit, pediatrics departments and emergency departments.

Children’s Miracle Network will also provide as much as $50,000 to match additional funds provided by the community to renovate and redesign the nursery at Takoma Regional Hospital in Greeneville.

Tickets

Tickets for Night of Holiday Miracles are $100 apiece. The foundation is offering a VIP package of two tickets for $500, which includes free valet parking, a champagne reception, early admission to the event and a Night of Holiday Miracles keepsake. Tickets can be purchased at www.wellmontfoundation.org or by calling (423) 230-8592.