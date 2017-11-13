Be a Santa to a Senior and make the holidays brighter

KINGSPORT — Though the holidays are typically thought of as a joyful time of year, they can be a difficult time for seniors who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones.

So to make seniors’ holidays a little brighter, Home Instead Senior Care has launched a program that will provide gifts to seniors just in time for the holidays.

About the program

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving the Kingsport area is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to local seniors through the Be a Santa to a Senior initiative. With the help of the community, the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Home Instead Senior Care offices have served more than 11,000 local seniors since the program’s inception in 2006.

The program is made possible through the support of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers and members of the community.

How to participate

Holiday shoppers are invited to support the program by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be on display until Dec. 6. These trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts.

Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts in time for the holidays.

Locations

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

• All Benchmark Physical Therapy locations

• Belk Department Store at Kingsport Town Center, 2101 Fort Henry Drive

• Kingsport Senior Center, 1200 E. Center St., 1st floor

• Wal-Mart of Rogersville, 4331 Highway 66 S.

• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol

• Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle, 360 Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol

• Cuts on the Corner, 1664 E. Stone Drive #B, Kingsport

• HMG Administration, 2323 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport

• HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights, 4848 Fort Henry Drive

• HMG Primary Care at Meadowview/Meadowview Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 2033 Meadowview Lane, Suite 200, Kingsport

• HMG Urgent Care at Medical Plaza, 105 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport

• HMG Urgent Care Center at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol

• Seasons at Bristol, 320 Bristol West Blvd., Building 1, Suite 2C

Impact

Ann, a resident of Bristol, Virginia, who received gifts in 2016, said, “I’m so thankful for those who provided me with the necessities that I needed over the winter, from my favorite lotions and soaps to a warm robe and house shoes. Thanks to this program, I’m reminded that I’m not forgotten over the holidays.”

Sarah Faulk of the Kingsport Home Instead Senior Care office said, “We’re excited to get started and see the tree ornaments turn into meaningful gifts and interactions that can make a real impact on seniors’ quality of life this holiday season. We know there are a variety of gift initiatives out there and are so grateful to have our partners and community come together to support this important cause that will bring some much-needed holiday spirit to many of our senior neighbors.”

For more information

Visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (423) 956-1593.