Enjoy 'Lunch on the Circle' to benefit Shepherd Center

Now that fall is finally upon us, it can only mean one thing: the Shepherd Center of Kingsport’s annual “Lunch on the Circle” fundraiser is just around the corner. This year will be the 14th year for the event and, in keeping with Kingsport’s celebration of its centennial, some of the luncheon’s fare will have a nostalgic “flavor” to it.

Beef Vegetable Soup, a favorite of First Broad Street United Methodist Church’s hostess Marie Counts; a hearty vegetarian soup from the 60s and 70s (Moosewood Cookbook); chili with all the fixin’s known from Texas frontier days and by many skiers from nearby slopes; East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia soup beans, corn bread and several yummy desserts, including some from the early days in East Tennessee and North Carolina to candies from Charleston, S.C. and Savannah, Ga., will be available, along with other hearty, filling fare just perfect for colder weather.

A Good Housekeeping Magazine’s 1942 issue introduced an easier recipe for its popular fall dessert, Gingerbread Cake, while an early 1950s recipe for Oatmeal Cookies introduced “soft” raisins, nuts and several “exotic” spices to the recipe.

And, of course, there will be the ever popular bake sale with homemade breads, pies and other goodies, many of which can go into the freezer for Thanksgiving. Soups, chili and soup beans are also available for sale by the quart.

Lunch on the Circle, or L.O.T.C., will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church on Church Circle.

The annual L.O.T.C. is just one of several fundraisers held by the Shepherd Center each year. The center is fortunate to receive funding from the United Way of Greater Kingsport, Sullivan South Area Community Chest, many churches, civic groups and individuals. The funds go to support Shepherd Center programs, operating expenses, equipment and supplies.

The Shepherd Center began in 1989 after a task force of representatives from the Church Circle churches, Junior League of Kingsport, and the Kingsport Senior Center surveyed older adults in the community about their concerns and needs as they aged. Accessible transportation, affordable chore/housekeeping services, and recreational and educational opportunities emerged as top areas of interest. Over the years, other issues, such as affordable healthcare, safe and affordable housing, food and medical needs have been identified as problem areas.

The Shepherd Center has provided services that address many of these areas since its beginnings back in the late 1980s: transportation (to doctors’ appointments, the bank, pharmacy and grocery stores); medical equipment loans (of wheelchairs, hospital beds, walkers, rollators, bath chairs and benches, and many other pieces of equipment); errand running and selected food pickup from area food pantries.

All of the services are provided free of service to individuals 55 and older (60 and older for transportation) who live in the Greater Kingport area. For more information about the Shepherd Center of Kingsport, its services, volunteer opportunities and the upcoming fundraiser, call the center at (423) 392-4514.