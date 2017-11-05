Hannah Everhart crowned Miss Food City 2018

ABINGDON, Va. — The annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol. Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region bidding for the title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year.

The contestants are judged on a number of criteria including private interview, sportswear, swimsuit, formal eveningwear and on-stage questions.

After the judging, Hannah Everhart of Jonesborough was crowned Miss Food City 2018.

“I am beyond thrilled to be the newest member of the Food City family! This year will be full of fun, but it’s also an opportunity for me to continue my efforts of fighting food insecurities,” said Everhart. “I’m ready to work hard, and I am so happy to be Miss Food City 2018.”

Everhart succeeds Callie Corum of Luttrell, Tenn., who held the title in 2017.

Everhart is a 22-year-old student at East Tennessee State University and is employed by Washington County Schools. She loves all things outdoors including hunting, fishing and hiking. She also enjoys cooking and spending time with family and friends.

To date, her three greatest achievements include being a recipient of the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, 2017 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant State Quality of Life Award Winner, and creating and maintaining an emergency food pantry in her home — Hannah’s Heart. Her future goal is to continue her advocacy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and combat food insecurities through her partnerships as Miss Food City 2018.

She plans to graduate from ETSU with her bachelor’s degree in mass communications and aspires to continue her work with Second Harvest in their community outreach department.

In the coming year, Everhart will represent Food City at a number of company related events and activities including the Food City 500, Food City 300 and Food City Family Race Night events.

Megan Grace Stanley of Abingdon, Va., was selected as first runner-up, with Jacquelyn Crawford of Church Hill selected as second runner-up. Champayne Wilson of Lexington, Ky., received the Miss Photogenic Award.

“We would certainly like to thank the 23 talented young ladies who participated in this year’s pageant. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “We are excited to have Hannah represent our company, and we look forward to working with her in the coming year.”

The annual pageant was directed by the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefiting their sponsored projects and charities.

“We would like to extend a special thanks to our volunteers who work so hard each year to make the pageant such a tremendous success including the members of the Twin City Woman’s Club, WXBQ and Reggie Neel, the Paramount Center for the Arts, the performers and entertainment, our Food City associates and the many others who have given of their time and talent in support of this outstanding event,” said Smith.