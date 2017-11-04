Out & About with Katherine: Fall Fun

Football. Mums and pumpkins, soup and homemade bread. All things I dearly love (well, maybe not all football), but this morning was the best. I woke up to a COLD morning, had my first packet of gingerbread spice oatmeal and hot apple cider, and - while driving through town - saw some homes already lit up for the holidays (no, not Halloween)!

I spent far too much time this weekend shopping for ingredients for Beef-Vegetable Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup and shredded cheese, sour cream, Doritos, hot sauce and other chili toppings. And some more ground beef, broccoli and rice for an Asian rice/beef/broccoli stir fry. My kitchen cabinets are starting to fill up. The kitchen here in the office is starting to fill up as well. It’s time for the Shepherd Center’s favorite fundraiser, “Lunch on the Circle.” It’s our 14th year holding it (my, how time flies!) but more on that in next week’s Sunday Stories.

Last Saturday, I had an interesting and full day. I toured Kingsport while trying to get to Evergreen on Riverport Road for a workshop. I usually tootle down Moreland, but no, the road was closed. After several more detours, I drove past Meadowview and some happy golfers, then got on Riverport, saw six people in bright red kayaks going down the river (couldn’t watch long as I was driving!) and finally turned into Evergreen. I spent a little time looking at all the beautiful plants and statuary, and then sauntered into the greenhouse where I selected my terrarium container, plants, ladybug, butterfly and bag 'o stuff (dirt, sand, etc.) and was helped by this very charming young lady. Now I know that it takes some skill and patience to plant a pretty terrarium, something I have to admit I haven’t done since I was in sixth grade... which was a while ago. It was a lot of fun, it is still living, and I am considering making another, bigger one. There was one that two employees were working on - in an old aquarium!! It was big, but then it was a farm, complete with barn, tractor and animals. So cute!

I did a little more looking (and photographing) before I journeyed down the road to good friend’s house, where I met with some out-of-town guests and a few folks from Kingsport as well. It was a very nice visit and I enjoyed meeting everyone very much, and seeing a few folks I had not seen in a couple of years. It had been a busy day for them, but they were so charming and attentive and genuinely interested in the history of the house.

Then I went out and ate fish and shrimp and slept until noon the next day!

Monday was a busy day, starting with my monthly appearance on Dave Light’s show. It is difficult to believe that I have been doing AM Tri-Cities every month for a little over 30 years - first with Janet Johnson and now Dave. We are so, so fortunate to have such a great medium to keep us informed, and a wonderful way for non-profit agencies to inform people of our missions, opportunities and assistance. Thanks, Dave, Janet, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Stanley, Food City, WKPT and all the loyal listeners in the area. We appreciate you more than you’ll ever know!!

Most of the rest of the week was spent at work, trying to get three weeks’ worth of work completed, working on Junior League’s upcoming Christmas Tour of Homes, press for Lunch on the Circle, plus getting some leaves blown (leaf collection has started), though the wind was blowing them down faster than I could get them rounded up! But they are so pretty, with all the bright colors.

Well, I am sure your calendars are filling up as fast as mine is - more so if you have children. Don’t forget the big Halloween doin's at the Farmers Market and the Church Circle churches. Watch for the signs! Until the next time we “meet,” stay warm, make soup, eat lots of apples, visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze and remember those whose lives aren’t as happy as ours.

Katherine Scoggins is a Sunday Stories columnist who highlights local happenings and community organizations twice a month in Out & About with Katherine. To share photos from a community event, add an event to our calendar or invite Katherine to attend, email us at communitynews@timesnews.net.