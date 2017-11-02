This weekend in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT - Here’s what is happening in downtown Kingsport this weekend, according to the Downtown Kingsport Association.

Today

DOWNTOWN KINGSPORT:

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

The holiday shopping season is upon us and downtown Kingsport is celebrating! Our downtown shops stay open late until 8 p.m. with holiday cheer! Join over 30 different restaurants and retail as they open their doors and extend their holiday specials to each of you! This is a night full of holiday cheer. Don't miss it!

Downtown Kingsport - 5 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

STATE OF AFFAIRS

State Theatre Company presents to Kingsport another great evening of variety-driven entertainment! This week we will be at the Model City Tap House in downtown Kingsport, and we'll kick things off around 7 p.m.! Come downtown and enjoy it with us!

324 E. Market St. - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

LIVE TEAM TRIVIA

Live Team Trivia night at Sleepy Owl, hosted by @Knoxtriviaguys! We are stoked to bring trivia back to The Owl after a long hiatus and can't wait to test your Thursdays. Gift Certificates will be on hand for the top three teams as well as new tasty SOB brews. We might just be cooking up some hot soft house pretzels as well, with beer cheese.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

HIGH VOLTAGE:

LOOSE LEAVES

Loose Leaves is hitting the stage at High Voltage for the First Time and it's a show you don't want to miss. Loose Leaves will take the party to the next level! They are from East Tennessee and have crafted a style of funky folksy rock-n-roll we like to call "eclectic alternative."

Feeding Frenzy will be serving food starting at 6 p.m.!

101 Cherokee St. - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad St.- 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 .m.

Friday

HIGH VOLTAGE:

KILL THE KEG

High Voltage will unplug Friday, November 3rd. The season has come and gone and it's time for a little hibernation for our outdoor event venue. Join us as we kill the kegs and empty out the Fuse Box. Come enjoy the last night until we open our doors again in the spring! Gates open at 5 p.m.!

101 Cherokee St. - 5 p.m.

THE SOCIAL:

DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN

Join Contact 211 for their annual event, Downtown Hoedown. Live music performed by Catalyst all night, with a dance floor to enjoy! A delicious dinner will be served and there will be a rousing game of cornhole as well! Live and silent auctions will take place through the night, and all proceeds go towards Contact 2-1-1. Grab your tickets now!

240 E. Main St. - 7 p.m.

Saturday

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

DINNER & A MOVIE - SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD

Presenting our next featured major movie in our dinner and a movie series: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World!

This is a free and an all ages showing, inside our taproom, through an HD projector, and pumped through our PA for the best experience possible. Bring friends, grab a seat, dinner, brews, and an awesome flick.

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.