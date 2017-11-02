Finley retires after 43 years with Berry's Pharmacy

KINGSPORT — Donna Livesay Finley reacts with humbleness and humility when told she’s well-known, highly thought of and will be missed by many as she retires 43 years after going to work for Dave Berry at Berry’s Pharmacy.

Wednesday was Finley’s last day at Berry’s and her coworkers greeted her with bouquets, red velvet cake and wishes for a happy retirement with her husband, Jim.

And, oh, there were tears too amid hugs that were described as “not goodbye, not yet.”

When we walked in about 4 p.m. to talk to her, she was, not surprisingly, busy with one telephone call after the next helping customers. She greeted us with her usual smile and wave. We sat and waited for her to be not working. It was a long wait. In fact, that lull never came. Jennifer Berry Bingham, now in charge of the day-to-day operation of the family business, returned to the store from an errand, and we followed her into the office, where she ultimately corralled Finley, who smiled again and said, “What on earth do you want to ask me?”

How did it all begin?

Finley said when she first started at Berry’s in 1974 she didn’t expect it to become a long-term career. In fact, owner Dave Berry really had to convince her to take the job. Her prior job was working for $1 an hour at the Fass Brothers seafood restaurant on Stone Drive (the building eventually became home to Chicago Dough Company — now Rush Street). When that job ended, she heard about an opening at Berry’s through friends at church, but thought it wouldn’t work out for her.

“My mother told me I needed to go talk to Mr. Berry,” Finley said as her last day on the clock ticked away. “I told her I didn’t know anything about pharmaceuticals and I didn’t even know if I could make change.”

Eventually, Berry simply tracked her down and said he wanted her for the job. Under his guidance, Finley said, her worries proved unfounded.

“He taught me,” she said.

Why did she stay?

Finley, long since a certified pharmacy technician, said her favorite part of her work has been meeting and getting to know so many people over the years — and the satisfaction that came each time she felt she was able to help them. Another key factor in staying on the job was the work environment, which included a group of coworkers who seemed more like family. And then there was Berry himself. Finley said she never ceased to be impressed with Berry’s dedication and commitment to his customers, his employees, and the community in general.

“He would do anything he could to help people. And he led by example.”

More than once during our brief talk, Finley said she feels blessed and thanks God for a career working with Berry — and for the opportunity now to be able to retire and spend time with her husband.

What’s she going to do now?

Donna and Jim have bought a motor home and plan to take trips and be winter “snowbirds” in Florida. “I don’t know what it’s like to not get up and go to work,” Finley said. “But I think it’s time. I wanted to stay as long as Dave. ... I really meant to retire before him or at the same time.”

Finley said when it became clear late last year that Berry’s would have to relocate because the building it had occupied for more than 40 years had been sold, she considered bowing out at that point.

“I prayed about it,” Finley said. “And I stayed. I’m glad. I’m glad I got to be a part of the move to the new location. It’s wonderful. I wish we’d had it years ago.” (The new location is 460 W. Center St., making Berry’s the only freestanding pharmacy in downtown Kingsport. It’s about a 2.5-mile drive from the old location on Fort Henry Drive at Eastman Road.)

A bittersweet day

“It’s fun to celebrate with her,” Bingham’s daughter Jessica tells us. “But it’s sad because we’re going to miss her so much.”

“Donna has been a huge part of Berry’s and has contributed much to our success over the years,” Jennifer Bingham said. “Customers love her. ... Everyone loves her. We’re going to miss her deeply, and it will be hard for anyone to fill her shoes. But we are happy for her and Jim and wish them nothing but happiness and good times.”