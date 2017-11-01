Kingsport Masonic Lodge kicks off 60th shoe drive

What: The fraternal organization’s 60th annual shoe drive.

Who gets the shoes: “Needy children of Sullivan County. It’s our city and county schools,” said drive coordinator Al Fields.

How the shoes are distributed: “We start today and tomorrow. … Everybody comes here. You have to wear the shoes out of here,” Fields explained. “To get the shoes, the coordinators from Head Start and the family resource officers from Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools notify the kids that they need to be here. … Today we have 1,487 pairs (of shoes) ready to go. We’ve probably got 2,000 pairs of socks.”

How the public can participate: “They can come in and volunteer,” Fields pointed out. “They can come in and volunteer to put shoes on the kids. … Do we take donations? We do. The need increases every year. Speedway Children’s Charities helps us immensely.”

Where the shoes come from: “We buy them local,” Fields noted. “This year, Kmart heavily discounted their shoes for us. Ninety-five percent of the shoes come from Kmart. They just worked tirelessly to fill our needs this year.”