Have you visited The Oasis of Kingsport?

The Oxford Dictionary defines ‘oasis’ as ‘an area or period of calm in the midst of turbulence.’ The Oasis of Kingsport has been just that to over 700 women since it opened in 2014.

Founder Kermit Addington had a dream to minister to the homeless people of the Kingsport area. He looked for buildings in Downtown Kingsport to locate his vision, which he pictured as a storefront ministry. When he saw the "for lease" sign on East Sullivan Street, he knew God had sent him to the right place. Addington, who passed away in 2016, would be pleased with the profound effect The Oasis has had on so many lives.

The Oasis is a women’s ministry day center that offers a safe refuge for women who are homeless, abused, frightened, or just needing encouragement and support. It provides a nurturing environment with a caring staff which shares the love of Christ and the truth of his word with women from all walks of life, backgrounds, cultures and economic means. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers many services. Women and their children can spend the day doing their laundry for only 25 cents per load, using the computers for job searches or school work, taking showers equipped with free personal cleaning products, or making use of the hair salon which provides free haircuts. There are also sewing classes, cooking classes, a library and a play area for young children. Resource counseling is also available to those who are seeking employment, education opportunities and housing.

While not everyone who comes through The Oasis is homeless, executive director Shantell Bogle said that there are many homeless women who come to them for help. Bogle said there are currently 350 registered homeless people in the Downtown Kingsport, based on a recent Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH) count, including 300 homeless children, based on statistics from Kingsport City Schools. Of the 350 homeless, 30 percent of them live in motels. Some are considered ‘couch homeless’ which means they live with friends until they can get their own home. “We try to do whatever we can to get women out of homeless situations,” Bogle said.

One of most important services provided, according to Bogle, is the spiritual counseling guests receive. “There is not one woman that walks in the door that we don’t share Jesus with,” she said. Bible studies and daily devotions are offered, and are very popular with the women. “These women are really getting a lot out of that. Many have spiritual breakthroughs and turn their life over to Christ,” she continued. “Broken women are able to be ministered to in an effective way that makes their walls fall down so they can be reached. It’s just an awesome place!”

The Oasis received some much-needed upgrades to the facility this week, courtesy of the Lowe's Heroes Project. Once a year, Lowe's donates materials and labor to a worthy community cause. Lowe's Store 718 on East Stone Drive installed new kitchen cabinets and countertops as well as countertops with built-in cabinets for the folding area of the laundry room. Mike Stout, Lowe's store manager, said that they really enjoyed the opportunity to do this project for people in the community.

“When you find a great project that helps people, it really feels good,” he said.

The Oasis, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is funded completely by donations. Individuals, as well as churches and other organizations, can help by regularly donating specific items to the center. A list of ongoing, needed items is available upon request.

An Open House and Craft Fair will be held at The Oasis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 4 and 2 to 5 p.m., Nov. 5. The public is invited to tour the facility, which is located at 1009 East Sullivan Street. The Oasis staff encourages people to drop by and enjoy the great crafts, many made by women of The Oasis. Donations of crafts, paintings, local art and baked goods are still needed. All proceeds benefit the ministry.

To make a contribution towards this event or learn more about the ministry and how you can make a difference in the lives of women and children in the Kingsport area, call The Oasis at 423-392-1137. Or email them at oasiskpt@gmail.com. Visit online at www.oasisofkingsport.org.