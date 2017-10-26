Want to be a volunteer? The United Way is here to help

The United Way organizations of Kingsport and Bristol announced on Wednesday their new online volunteering platforms. These portals allow you to easily connect with quality volunteer opportunities in your community through a desktop computer, mobile phone or tablet.

The United Way of Greater Kingsport’s site is called Volunteer Kingsport (www.volunteerkingsport.org) while the United Way of Bristol TN/VA’s site is called Get Connected (www.unitedwaybristol.galaxydigital.com/).

Both sites allow you to find volunteer opportunities in a variety of ways.

You can filter results with search criteria such as “distance,” “family friendly” and “outdoors.” You can also view a monthly calendar of events or search for a favorite organization.

The new sites allow you to “fan” nonprofits, so they are updated on the latest volunteer opportunities with that agency. Other benefits to the site include the ability to create a “volunteer resume” and arrange group volunteer outings with family, friends or co-workers.

Eastman Credit Union sponsored the volunteer platform with a $10,000 grant.

“United Way is important to ECU because community is important to us. We see this software as an opportunity to improve efficiency and effectiveness of volunteers and the United Way admin staff, allowing more time and energy to be given to those in need,” said Lynn Osborne, ECU regional director.