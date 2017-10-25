Downtown Hammond Park 'Neigh-BOO-Hood' ready for Halloween and trick-or-treaters

The back story

A year ago when Hammond Park resident Jason Willis and his partner bought a house in the historic downtown neighborhood, they could not wait for Halloween and trick-or-treaters. It's one of their favorite holidays and their neighborhood was perfect for Halloween: historic, easily walkable, great neighbors, a park right in the center of it and located right in downtown Kingsport.

When the night came, they were stocked with candy, had Monster Mash and other classic Halloween songs playing and had decorations spread across the lawn. They soon realized, though, it was going to be a slow night.

"We only had 10 trick-or-treaters. It was a big disappointment because we have such a great neighborhood that would be perfect for Halloween," Willis said.

Making a plan

That night, they and a few neighbors began talking about ways to make the neighborhood a hot spot for Halloween trick-or-treating. Through the year, the group put together a plan to make the downtown neighborhood a Halloween stop for the ghosts and ghouls of Kingsport.

The neighbors have come together to support Halloween in the Park with 20 households participating in some fashion. Many will have decorated tables in the park, filled with candy, waiting for vampires and ghosts and little witches to arrive.

"There are other well-known and visited neighborhoods nearby that people go to on Halloween, as well as the great work churches and businesses do with trunk-or-treat. We should be a stop on the way. Who doesn't love more good candy?" Willis said.

And good candy it will be — no toothbrushes or raisins, according to Willis.

"We will have the good stuff, and we've also bought some nut-free candy options like StarBursts and Twizzlers for those with nut allergies. If you need nut-free, you just have to let us know."

If you go

The event, held in Hammond Park — 251 Hammond Ave — just off West Sullivan street, will be Tuesday, October 31, 6:30-9 p.m. or until the candy runs out.

Trick-or-treaters of any age who come in costume will receive treats. So get that costume on, bring the kids or just yourself, and come to the original downtown neighborhood for some neigh-BOO-hood fun.