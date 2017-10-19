Who's ready for a Downtown Hoedown?

Regional United Ways, area community chests and the public provide support for the organization. And now, you can help too - and have a great time doing it. But more on that later.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the communities we serve,” says executive director Margaret Counts. “Our neighbors are willing to help each other. Support of Contact 211 is one way to ensure all who need help get help, and no one has to face their problems alone.”

What is Contact 2-1-1?

Contact 2-1-1 of Northeast Tennessee trains volunteers to answer helpline calls 12 hours per day, Monday through Friday. Committed to confidentiality, these special volunteers listen and provide information, support and referrals to area agencies for a variety of caller needs. Abuse situations, loneliness, depression, temporary financial assistance, medical direction, support group information and many other needs are addressed. If needed, callers can receive crisis intervention as well. The organization also has a reassurance program, making daily call (365 days a year) to those who live alone. Contact 211 handles approximately 20,000 calls a year, and provides answering services for a domestic violence shelters.

Anyone living in the eight counties can receive assistance by dialing 2-1-1 or (423) 246-2273.

So how can you help - and have a great time doing it?

To help support this vital service to the communities, the organization will host a “Downtown Hoedown” at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at The Social in Downtown Kingsport. Tickets are $50 per person and include a meal and live music by the Catalyst band. There'll also be both a silent and live auction giving guests multiple opportunities to win some unique items!

“This event has historically been our most successful fundraiser, and just as importantly, everyone who attends loves the event,” Counts said.

“This year, we have a new venue - The Social, so we’re calling it ‘Downtown Hoedown.’ It’s a beautiful venue and a fun way to raise money for a great cause,” she added.

And what does one wear to a hoedown?

“No black tie events for us! Wear your cowboy boots, comfortable clothes and enjoy plenty of great food, music and fun,” Counts said. “Our goal is to have a fun and terrific event, while also raising awareness and funds for our organization.”

The Social is located at 240 E. Main Street in Downtown Kingsport. Sponsors, as of Oct. 8, include Appalachian Power, Eastman Credit Union, Rodefer & Moss and Wellmont Health System. Hoedown tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling 423-530-6335 or emailing info@ contactconcern.org.