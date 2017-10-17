Haunts & Happenings (updated Oct. 17)

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

* Camp Placid, 224 Camp Placid Road in Blountville, will host its fifth annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 21. Free admission and parking. Kids activities, hayrides and storytellers from ETSU. Local vendors and food booths will be on site.

* Super Spooky Saturday will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 21 at Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. Families will enjoy carnival games, an inflatable obstacle course, marshmallow roasting, hayrides, face painting, a haunted house and surprises. Call (423) 434-5749.

* Bass Pro Shops will host Halloween festivities including a free photo, free craft, pumpkin toss, trick-or-treating and more from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 21-22; 5-7 p.m., Oct. 27 and Oct. 30; noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 28-29; and 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31. There will be Trick-or-Treating and a Costume Parade at 3 p.m., Oct. 28 and again at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Throughout the events, there will be a special area for family photos with the Peanuts gang including one free 4x6 photo in Linus' pumpkin patch. Attendees receive free entry to win all-inclusive trip to Knott's Berry Farms in California.

* Kids ages 2-5 are invited to Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23 to make “Dummy Mummies” from recycled containers. Yummy mummy snacks will also be served. Cost is $4 per child. Please register in person at MPCC by Oct. 16. Call (423) 434-5725.

* Boo at the Zoo, the ninth annual charity event, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 26-29 at Creation Kingdom Zoo. Visitors can see the zoo and animals under soft lighting, kids can visit candy stations throughout the zoo and enjoy free hayrides into the zoo. Tacos, hot dogs, funnel cakes and drinks will be available. Children under 12 in costume are admitted free with a canned food item. Admission is $10 for anyone ages 12 and older. Proceeds benefit the area's hungry.

* The Zombie 3K Fun Run, sponsored by ETSU Department of Physical Therapy, will be held at 9 a.m., Oct. 28 to raise funds for the Marquette Challenge. Costumes and makeup are encouraged, but no weapons of any kind will be allowed no matter how fake they look. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at the Tri-Hall Field behind Governor's, Centennial and Davis halls. Cost is $15 for children, $20-25 for adults before Oct. 22. Race day registration is $30 per person. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/etsu-dpt-annual-zombie-3k-fun-run-tickets-37657758369

* The Halloween Bash Trunk or Treat, presented by Food City, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. It's free with games, prizes and lots of treats for kids of all ages.

* The Halloween Bash will be held from 6 to midnight, Oct. 28 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The Bash is for those 18 and older with ID required. Live music provided by Acoustifried, a DJ, games, food trucks and a $1,500-plus costume contest is sure to draw a huge crowd! If you want to register for the costume contest, there is a $10 entry fee, payable at the event. Access to the building is $5 before the festival and $10 at the door. The festival serves as a fundraiser for Keep Kingsport Beautiful. No outside food or drinks allowd. Cash only. Tickets can be purchased at www.halloweenbashkingsport.com and for more information, call 423-863-3998.

* King Alleyween will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 28 in Gate City, Va., and includes a trunk-or-treat, activities, zombie dancing and hay rides.

* Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings will take place Oct. 28. The event will start at 2 p.m. with games, activities, contests and trick-or-treating that will continue until 8 p.m. The Great Carved Pumpkin Contest, Spooky Pooch Palooza, Flashlight Haunted Egg Hunt and more are all being planned. The Costume Contest starts at 6 p.m. Visit www.jbohalloween.com.

* The Frontier Harvest Festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Wildeness Road Blockhouse, located inside Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Va. Admission is free. However, parking is $4 per vehicle. Demonstrations, pre-Revolutionary War music and more bring the late 18th century to life. Visitors can stick around for the Lighting of the Tunnel at 7 p.m., Oct. 28. Call (276) 940-2674.

* Highlands Fellowship Wise Campus and Camp Bethel Ministries will present a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 31 in the IGA Payless Parking Lot. Decorated cars, games, music, inflatables, candy and more. All are welcome. To learn more, call (276) 328-6876.

HAUNTED HAPPENINGS

* Mountain Empire Community College will present its Haunted Forest every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. through Oct. 27. Admission is $10 per victim. All proceeds benefit scholarships for MECC students. Event is recommended for ages 10 and up. This is an outdoor event and guests are asked to wear appropriate shoes and clothing. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MountainEmpireHauntedForest/ or http://mountainempirehauntedforest.weebly.com/ to learn more.

* Tweetsie Railroad will host its annual Ghost Train event on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 28. Ghost Train offers scary and safe fun for visitors of all ages. Tickets are available at Tweetsie.com.

SPOOKTACULAR STORIES AND SHOWS

* Scary Stories at Fort Watauga will be held at 7:30 p.m., Oct.26, at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site. Bring the family and join us for tales of woe and terror, the weird and the macabre, with a touch of wit.

* Witches Wynd will be held at 8 p.m., Oct. 27-28 at Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport. Guests assemble at the barn, divide into groups and are led by a lantern-bearing host, to each of the five storytellers. Admission is $8 per person and tickets often sell out. Call (423) 288-6071.

* The Celtic Spooktacular featuring music, pumpkin pie eating, carving, hay rides, zombie run and much more for all ages will be held from 2 to 10 p.m., Oct. 28 at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City. Food and vendors will be set up around the site. Call (423) 926-3631.

* LampLight Theatre presents "House of Martyrs" at 6:30 and 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and at 6:30 p.m., Sundays in October. Additional performances will be offered at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30-31. The production centers on a contemporary, modern-day high school scenario with flashbacks into the lives of past martyrs who were tortured or killed for their faith. Because of its explicit nature and disturbing 'real-life' situations, this show is not for the faint-hearted. The theatre rates it PG-13 and strongly recommends that students under the age of 13 have parental permission or be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Reservations are recommended. Suggested donation for the performance is $8 per person. Call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.

* LampLight Theatre presents "A Foggy Valley Murder Mystery" at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Oct. 21 at The Emporium, located at 146 Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport. The cost for the dinner theatre is $30 for adults; $25 for students; and $20 for children 12 and under. Doors open 1 hour before the show. For reservations, call (423) 343-7610 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.

A-MAZE-ING ADVENTURES

* Beck Mountain, located at 110 Corn Maze Lane in Elizabethton, features a corn maze, a petting zoo, playground, fire pit and hay bale bull-roping areas. There are also fun activities to add on such as a hayride and a needle in the haystack activity. Beck Mountain also offers haunted activities from Oct. 28-31 which include a hay ride up to Murder Manor, a haunted house, and allows those brave enough to do so to make their way back to their cars on foot through three acres of a haunted corn maze. Beck Mountain is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 3-7 p.m.; on Friday from 3-11 p.m.; on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It's closed Sundays. Day maze admission prices are $6 and children under 3 are free. Visit www.beckmountaincornmaze.com for details.

* Cleek Farm, located just off Stone Drive on Cleek Road, features a centennial themed maze honoring Kingsport's 100th birthday. Other attractions include a hay ride, swings, duck race track, sandbox and corn bin. There's also a gigantic jumping pillow that is fun for all ages. Unlike many other corn mazes where there are monsters hiding between stalks of corn waiting to scare their passers-by at night, Cleek Farm offers a less-alarming nighttime activity called flashlight nights where visitors can bring flashlights and try to find their way out using only the light they bring. To visit Cleek Farm, adult tickets are $10, ages 4-12 are $8 and children three and under are free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 1- p.m. on Sundays. Call (423)765-3123 or go to cleekfarms.com for details.

* Pumpkin Valley at the Davidson Farm, 993 Carters Valley Road in Rogersville, offers a day maze, hay rides, pick a pumpkin and a farm playground will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m., Sundays in October. Haunted by request for large groups and on Halloween. Call (423) 345-3384.

* Fender's Farm, located at 254 Highway 107 in Jonesborough, offers a seven-acre corn maze with a football-themed design from now through Oct. 31. The maze is open every day until dark. Daytime farm activities include a kid's zipline, Cornfield County Sports Complex, pig races, multiple playgrounds, a petting zoo, pumpkin train and pumpkin patch. Haunted attractions begin at dark on Oct. 20-21, 27-28 and 31. Visitors can go through the Insane Inn, Fenders' version of a haunted house; take a walk through an attraction called Buried Alive, a sensory experience that simulates being buried alive; the three-acre Field of Screams and zombie maze. Admission prices for Fender's Farm varies with the number of activities. Ages 12 and up are $11.95, ages 4-11 are $9.95 and ages 55 and up are $8.95. On Friday and Saturday nights during haunted activities, the price is one activity for $10, two for $15 and four for $20. Zombie paintball is $10 during the day and $15 at night. Regular hours are 1-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and 1-6 p.m., Sundays. Visit www.fendersmaze.com for details.

* The Punkin Patch, 984 Cowans Creek Road in Nickelsville, will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 28. The family-owned farm which offers hayrides, a farm petting zoo and corn maze, is open from now through Oct. 31.

* Stickley Farm, located at 550 Beaver Creek Road in Bluff City, will host its corn maze from Wednesday through Sunday with haunted events on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. Regular maze admission is $12 and includes hayride, corn maze, inflatables and more. Admission to the haunted maze is $12.99 per person with an $18.99 upgrade to include the Catacombs. There's also a zipline option available. Call (423) 360-4809 for details or visit www.thestickleyfarm.com.

