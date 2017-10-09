Faith, determination have served Lou Hawk well for nearly a century

With her sparkling blue eyes, friendly smile and vivid memory, one might find it hard to believe that she will soon celebrate her 100th birthday. Lou was born on Nov. 9, 1917, at her grandparents’ home in Cooks Valley. Sharing how different life was 100 years ago, Lou said that her family carried all of their water from a well for much of her childhood. Meals were cooked on a coal stove. There was no indoor bathroom, no television and very few telephones. Lou remembers how they communicated.

“We would go out and holler the message, and someone else would holler the message down to the river,” she laughed.

There were also very few automobiles. “We rode horses nearly all the time,” Lou said. “My dad was a mail carrier and even carried his mail on horseback.”

There were few churches, so circuit rider preachers would ride on horseback from town to town to perform church services.

“One of my earliest recollections as a child was when visiting my grandmother; I rode on horseback with my aunt to go to church,” she reminisced.

Lou’s parents, John Wilburn Dickson and Carrie Hicks Dickson, were well-known entrepreneurs who operated a general store in Kingsport for many years. Her father, also a magistrate, was instrumental in starting Dickson Elementary School, named after him.

Lou was one of five siblings; her sister, Peggy, resides in Kingsport.

Lou smiled warmly when she spoke of her husband, Charles (Chick) Hawk. They met in the fourth grade, and he wrote her a love poem that she can still recite by memory. They began formally dating in high school at Dobyns-Bennett and married in 1936. Lou and Chick had three children, Jean, Lana and Charlie. Charlie and Jean reside in Kingsport, while Lana is in North Carolina. Although Chick’s jobs would take them to North Carolina and Knoxville for many years, they returned to Kingsport to retire in Colonial Heights. Chick passed away in 1995 and Lou continued to live in their home until seven years ago, when she moved to Preston Place Suites.

Friends and family describe Lou as compassionate, friendly, hospitable and hard-working. Her love of the Lord, her family and her church is evident in all of her conversations. She served as a Sunday School teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Her daughter, Jean, said, “Mom always took us to church. We were always taught to do the right thing.”

Along with being hospitable, Lou is also a very good cook. She faithfully delivered meals to families who were sick or who had lost a loved one. But the most notable meal she ever cooked is one that ended up on her kitchen ceiling, walls and floor. She was preparing a large pot of stew to bring to a family after a funeral. Needing a large pot, she used her pressure cooker.

“I wasn’t intending to pressure it,” Lou laughed. But when she turned the heat up and put the lid on it for a while, it exploded all over her kitchen. Undaunted, Lou just added more vegetables to the remaining meat, wiped the stew out of her hair, and delivered the meal.

“It didn’t slow her down,” said Jean. “Nothing discourages her.”

Although Lou describes herself as a ‘homebody,’ she has held several jobs throughout her life. She especially enjoyed her job at the University of Tennessee while living in Knoxville. Working for the Student Health Services, Lou interceded on behalf of students with insurance issues. She befriended the students, especially the foreign students who had no family nearby. In 1983, the university awarded Lou the Chancellor’s Citation Award for her excellent work and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Lou continues to stay busy at her residence at Preston Place Suites. She enjoys the morning devotions, the crafts, the bingo and special music. “They do a wonderful job here,” she said. Lou spends her evenings reading her Bible and praying for those whose names are in her large prayer binder.

When asked the secret of her longevity, Lou said, “The Lord has provided me with the long life that I’ve had.” She also credits her determined spirit for helping her to press through whatever she faced.

“Never take no for an answer,” she advised. “Never give up! And always ask the Lord for help.”

Anyone who knows Lou would agree that her faith and determined spirit have served her well during her 100 years.