Sincerely, Susan: Don't let protests spoil fall fun

By the time you read this, Georgia and Tennessee will have played. (But I’m writing BEFORE the game). I have been getting my share of “smack” from Vol fans and my response has been, “We are Georgia and not Alabama!” Regardless, the game will be in the history books as my top two favorite SEC teams will have played adding another check-mark for the win or loss column. Georgia looked good against Mississippi State. Hopefully, that team showed up against Tennessee. I have fond memories of attending games in Knoxville: tailgating by the river, pre-game band spirals, and opening prayer ... Some campuses know right is right and what is politically correct is not necessarily right. I love that about Tennessee ~ that they openly pray for the teams before kickoff with the whole stadium involved.

Speaking of football, my interest in professional football is mainly limited to the Super Bowl that I usually watch to be entertained by the newest and coolest commercials. The latest shenanigans of many NFL players baffles me. They have the right to kneel during our country’s national anthem, but why would they? I suppose if they don’t want to support the greatest country in the world, they could play elsewhere. Fans also have the right to not support professional teams and thus eventually those players will feel that lack of support in their hefty bank accounts and perhaps reconsider. Too many have given their lives, as well as limbs to protect all of us so that we may have the privilege to participate in athletics and careers that we choose.

Unintentional, but I may be on a roll here ... Not sure if you were able to view any of Executive Producer Ken Burns’ documentary “The Vietnam War” shown on PBS over the last two weeks. I was a pipsqueak kid and was fairly sheltered from the reality of that war. This program enlightened me to many things that I did not understand and hadn't considered before now. Thousands of young Americans fought in a foreign country trying to protect the spread of Communism. Right or wrong, we were there and many lost their youth and, even worse, their lives, defending the belief of freedom ... Ours, that we tend to take for granted every day.

OK, now let’s think of more soul-comforting festivities like Oktoberfest and German food! Any occasion to experience another culture with fanfare and cuisine is good for the soul. Included in our many celebrations over the year, AXO will be celebrating the season that was first recognized in 1810 to commemorate the marriage of a Bavarian royal couple. Statistics indicate that about 2 million gallons of German beer are served each year in Munich alone during the 16 days of Oktoberfest. Though the drinking age in Germany is 16, no beer with alcohol will be served in the sorority house! Instead, we will serve ginger beer, bratwurst, braised red cabbage with vinegar, German potato salad and double German chocolate cake.

Another festivity this month is Daddy’s “surprise” 85th birthday party in the Elk Lodge. Ha! My siblings and I decided to throw a surprise party for him around the Georgia-Missouri game on Oct. 14 (the day after his actual birthday). Over 50 invitations were mailed. Notice the first word on the invitation: Shhh! So, I get a phone call before lunch one day last week. “Susan, this is your father. I understand that y’all are giving me a surprise birthday party.” “How did you find out?” I practically screamed into my Bluetooth. “Well, I visited the barber this morning and you know that barbers know everything in town.” Arrrrrgh!

Because the girls enjoy holidays and any opportunity to celebrate, we will end the month with a SPOOKY Halloween evening with costumes, “horrific” food and music. Thank goodness for our house boys who help with the hauling and hanging of our decorations - and for our incredibly creative chefs who manage to prepare the perfect meal for each festivity!

I will close this column to you dear readers by saying that I find it just plain patriotic when 100,000 of your closest friends stand in unison and proudly sing the “Star Bangled Banner” with hats and/or hands over their hearts. Honoring all those who have struggled to give us the opportunity to do so brings tears to my eyes each time I have the privilege to sing our national anthem. As a wee youngster, I do recall saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day before classes started. Some schools still do it, but for many it has been erased because it seemed politically incorrect - just like a prayer before sporting events. What’s next? The national anthem itself?

Until next month, “Prost” (Cheers!) and “Boo!”

Sincerely,

Susan

Susan E. Kendrick is a Sunday Stories columnist who shares her insights and Southern humor each month in Sincerely, Susan. To correspond with Susan, email her at SincerelySusan@timesnews.net.