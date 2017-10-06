Park Hill resident rewards neighbors for bolstering curb appeal

“They were just too close to pick one,” Norrell said in an email to the Times-News.

The Park Hill neighborhood in downtown Kingsport consists of the Tudor-style houses found between Hammond Avenue and Sullivan Street. The historic neighborhood began in 1915, part of the city’s original plan by architect John Nolan and is also known at the 50s, since 50 houses were planned to be built.

Norrell lives in Park Hill and is a strong advocate for the neighborhood. In 2013, he created the Park Hill Curb Appeal award, giving $1,000 to the resident who made the most improvement to their house during the previous year.

This year, Norrell recognized two properties: the homes of Jason Willis and Mason Myers at 246 Hammond Ave., and Justus Fry and Ronnie Dunford of 201 W. Wanola Ave.

Willis and Myers replaced the landscaping at their house, improved the lawn, repainted and added substantial trim to the doors and windows, along with a few new window boxes, Norrell said.

Fry and Dunford removed large, overgrown foundation plantings and undesirable trees, reshaped overgrown hedges, cleaned the siding, replaced the roof, and added decorative fences and sidewalks.

Since Park Hill is a historic district within the city, not just any old changes can be made to the appearance of the houses. Certain guidelines have to be followed, specific materials have to be used and the colors essentially have to match one another.

The guidelines are in place to help maintain the integrity of the neighborhood.