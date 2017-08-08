Blountville animal shelter closed due to outbreak

Tom Parham, president of the PETworks board, said the outbreak manifested Monday morning with shelter employees having to euthanize 19 dogs at the Blountville shelter. Some of the animals brought in from Bristol, Tenn., were the first to show signs of distemper, Parham said.

“We've got a serious problem,” Parham said. “It's likely distemper and/or parvo. The veterinarian has sent it off for testing and it takes about a week for it to be done.”

Until then, the Blountville shelter will remained closed, with no animals in or out. Luckily, the Kingsport shelter is clear of the disease and is operating under normal hours.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. All dogs are at risk, though puppies younger than 4 months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated are at increased risk, the AVMA reports.

Rabies and distemper are both preventable with shots, though there is no treatment for distemper. If one of the dogs is found to have the disease, PETworks has to euthanize the animal.

PETworks faced a similar distemper outbreak earlier this year, which forced both the Kingsport and Blountville shelters to close for about two weeks until both facilities were free of the fatal disease. At that time, the shelters had to euthanize nine dogs.

“Right now, (Blountville) has 50 to 55 dogs and every single one of them are subject to dying if they haven't had their shots,” Parham said.

In Blountville, Parham said the shelter is “extremely” overcrowded, which makes a strong case that PETworks needs additional space and areas to quarantine animals. PETworks officials were planning to take some Sullivan County commissioners on a tour of the Blountville shelter on Wednesday, but the visit has now been canceled due to the outbreak.

“We can't do that now,” Parham said. “Walking through there, (commissioners) could take (distemper) home with them and cause their animals to die.”