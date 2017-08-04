In our region, the sun will be obstructed 96 percent as the moon passes between it and the Earth. So no particular spot will offer any better vantage point than any other. Ninety-six percent is very close to 100 percent, but not close enough to mean you can safely look directly at the sun here even during the darkest point of the eclipse.

“It’s not totality, so you still have to be safe,” Bays Mountain Park Planetarium Director Adam Thanz said Friday.

The Times-News asked Thanz for tips on viewing the eclipse, the first of its magnitude since 1918.

Thanz said if you are in the region the day of the eclipse, you need not seek a “better” viewing spot because the sun’s obstruction will be the same 96 percent no matter where you are.

“Just enjoy it from your backyard,” Thanz said.

The planetarium’s current program, “Totality,” examines what eclipses are, how and when they occur and the wonderful sights they create. It was produced by the planetarium — and is being shown in nearly three dozen other theaters across the nation. If you want to catch the show, you better hurry. Its last scheduled show date is Aug. 20. The planetarium will be closed on Aug. 21 as staff members lead a group on an excursion out of state to view the eclipse from within the relatively narrow stretch in which the moon will totally obstruct the sun. The trip sold out months ago.

Also nearly sold out: the $2-per-pair solar glasses being offered in the gift shop outside the planetarium. As of Friday, only about 200 pairs were left, Thanz said. He predicted they would sell out by the end of this weekend, if not the end of the day. Some retail stores also are selling similar glasses. The lenses of solar glasses are made from a special filter material (they are not just sunglasses). The American Astronomical Society offers an online list of reputable brands of solar glasses and other eclipse-viewing devices, along with retailers who offer the products.

“Essentially, viewing the eclipse is no different than viewing the sun,” Thanz warned. “It is equally as dangerous as any other day.”

There’s one other way to view an eclipse safely: Project an image of the sun, through a pinhole, onto a surface in a shadow created by the object having the pinhole (you do not try to look through the pinhole, but instead look at the point of light it creates in the shadow below). Think of the pinhole as a projector, and the shaded surface as your screen.

Thanz said a kitchen colander, with its many small holes, can also be used to project multiple images in its own shadow.

Eclipse “Q & A” from Thanz:

Q What is an eclipse and what happens during an eclipse?

A. August 21, 2017 will be a special day. One that will provide a sense of awe and make us fully aware that we are part of the cosmos. The moon will travel on its normal orbital path about the Earth as it always does. But on the 21st, the moon will slip into a very narrow corridor in which it will perfectly align and go between the Earth and sun. The result: a total solar eclipse. If you are able to place yourself within that narrow path, then you can experience up to two minutes and 40 seconds of totality. The sun will be fully blocked by the moon, allowing the much fainter corona of the sun to be seen along with the sky darkening to a deep, magical twilight and brighter stars and planets revealing themselves. The temperature will drop, the wind will pick up, and fellow creatures of nature will become active. A syzygy of the fourth order that includes the sun, moon, Earth, and … you. An alignment of celestial proportions.

Q. How do I safely view an eclipse?

A. A priority of any eclipse is safety. It’s not the eclipse; it’s looking at the sun. There are two main ways to see the eclipse safely. One is by using solar glasses that are designed to cut the sun’s brightness 100,000 times. The other safe method is to project the image of the sun. You can use a pinhole to project inside a box or use a kitchen colander to project the image of a whole bunch of tiny suns onto the ground.

Q. Where can I view the eclipse?

A. Everyone in the U.S., along with most of the Western Hemisphere, will be able to see at least a partial eclipse, in which some of the sun will be blocked by the moon. But if you want to be in the path of totality, then you need to be in the contiguous U.S. More specifically a diagonal, curving line that is only 70 miles wide that stretches across the U.S. from the Pacific Ocean, through Oregon, Tennessee, and out through South Carolina and then the Atlantic Ocean.

It does not matter where you are if you are not in the path. Anywhere within the Tri-Cities will see about 96 percent of the sun blocked by the moon. The partial eclipse will look the same. All you need is to see the sun in the sky.

One should travel to the path of totality if they are able. The best resource is this interactive map that will show exact eclipse timings based on where you click. One recommendation: Leave as early as you can to avoid traffic. Plan on arriving at your destination a few hours prior to first contact.