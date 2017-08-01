Saddle up for the 2017 Ride to Rescue

Adoptions, spaying and neutering surgeries, and supplies for the winter months all require funding which Jurnee has set about to raise in an exciting and fun new way.

On Aug. 12, motorcycle enthusiasts can participate in the second annual Ride to Rescue which begins at Boones Creek Christian Church. With registration at 9:15 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:15, the ride will wind through the beautiful countryside up Highway 421 to The Snake, a popular ride for bikers in our area.

Before leaving for the ride, there will be a Best Beard Contest and a Best Tattoo Contest with a selection of the Best Bike at the conclusion of the ride. With coffee furnished by Café Lola in Johnson City and doughnuts provided by Seavers Bakery in Kingsport, all participants can begin the day with a delicious snack. Food City in Boones Creek is also donating water which is a staple supply all bikers appreciate before, during, and after a ride.

At $15 per bike, this is an excellent way to support local animal shelters in the area and have an exhilarating ride too.

Founded in 2007 when Jurnee was just a middle school student, Jurnee’s Journey Foundation has raised over $53,000 for 42 animal shelters around the United States.

“Learning the truth about what happens to animals when shelters are overcrowded made me see that someone needed to do something to save these pets,” Jurnee explained. “My goal is to make people more aware of the wonderful animals in our shelters so that they can save them instead of buying pets at stores and online.”

Her two missions are to provide funding via vouchers for spaying and neutering surgeries and the promotion of animal adoptions. “If we can control animal populations, we can better care for those in transition to forever homes,” she continued.

Her goal this year is to raise $2,000 for the local shelters around the Tri-Cities.

“My true passion is the non-profit arena,” Jurnee said. “I’m getting my master’s degree in non-profit management which will expand my God-given passion of being a voice for those who only have a bark or meow.”

For more information, visit her website, watch for posts on Facebook about the upcoming Ride to Rescue, or phone 423-281-2531 for more information.