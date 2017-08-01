Hear Me Roar! to feature princesses, superheroes, Star Wars characters

The event, which will be held August 12 at 7 p.m., serves as a fundraiser and awareness event for Waiting to Hear, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping deaf children hear.

“The event is always a blast,” said Shannon Ball, founder and director of Waiting to Hear. “We have so much fun doing this, and it’s four years going strong now.”

Ball founded Waiting to Hear after his daughter, Sarah, suddenly lost her hearing when she was 2 ½ years old. A few days after her diagnosis, Ball met another family whose daughter lost her hearing at about the same age.

The family told Ball about cochlear implants and how the devices gave their daughter the gift of hearing. Now, Ball hopes to give that same gift to other deaf children throughout the Tri-Cities.

“Sarah got two cochlear implants down at Vanderbilt, and they’ve made a world of difference for her,” Ball said. “She’s in a mainstream first-grade class now and is successfully living in the hearing world again.”

Hear Me Roar! will give attendees the chance to see the zoo at night, after normal operating hours. More than 20 costumed characters will be on hand, including Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, the Rebel Legion and the Mandolorian Mercs; and superheroes and princesses from Knoxville’s BAM POW Creations.

Money raised at the event will fund Waiting to Hear’s local programs, which support a hearing and spoken language outcome for deaf children. These programs include providing funding for ETSU’s language enrichment summer camp and free parent resource libraries at local speech and hearing centers.

Proceeds will also fund Waiting to Hear’s free pediatric hearing aid program.

“That’s a program that when a child is turned down by their insurance or if a child is uninsured, then we step in and provide a free set of hearing aids for that child,” Ball said.

Tickets to Hear me Roar! will be sold at the door on the night of the event. Admission is $15 for ages 2 and over and free for children under 2 years old.

Sponsors include Creation Kingdom Zoo, Wellmont Health Systems and Cochlear Americas.

For more information, visit www.waitingtohear.org.