PETworks now asking ony for commitment from county

Parham, president of PETworks, had earlier this year submitted a budget request seeking $1.1 million over five years from the county to put toward the cost of building the new facility.

That request would have required only about $63,000 to be included in the budget being developed now for the county’s fiscal year that began July 1.

That request has gotten largely a cold shoulder from Sullivan County commissioners who have had a chance to discuss it publicly. Their chief complaint: Parham and Herron said earlier this year the organization would not come back to ask the county for more money after the commission agreed to provide $75,000 toward the purchase of land for the proposed new facility. Back then, they told commissioners, the organization would depend on grants and donations to pay for the $3.5 million facility.

But more recently, Herron and Parham have said they have several potential big donors, including foundations, who want firm commitments from PETworks’ three governmental members: Kingsport, Bluff City and Sullivan County. And, they said, Kingsport and Bluff City have each included funding for the facility in their budgets ($680,000 from Kingsport and $20,000 from Bluff City). Bristol, Tennessee, which currently depends on PETworks to take its stray animals on a “per head” contract basis, had earlier indicated it planned to become a full-fledged member — and included $280,000 in its budget for the new facility.

Bristol officials have since indicated they are pulling out of becoming a PETworks member and instead want to continue just being a “customer,” according to public discussions among Sullivan County officials.

Among the foundations mentioned by Herron and Parham as potential big donors are the Jim and Laura (Rogers) Foundation, the Bill Gatton Foundation and the Pedigree Foundation.

Some county commissioners have questioned, and criticized, PETworks for coming back to ask for more taxpayer money before more heavily pursuing public donations.

At a Sullivan County Commission Budget Committee meeting on Thursday, Parham said that the group’s focus had been on cherry-picking what are perceived as potentially large donors first in order to get the fundraising effort rolling substantially — and Herron told commissioners earlier this month that securing the local governments’ commitments to fund construction of the facility wouldn’t mean the group would let up on its fundraising efforts. The two told the committee the organization now will be happy and able to move forward if the county provides some sort of formal commitment to funding payoff of the $1.1 million at some point in the future, without including the $63,000 in this year’s budget.

A “Facility Construction Funding” outline included with PETworks’ budget request to the county lists its fundraising goals as receiving: $2 million from local governments ($1.1 million from Sullivan County, through a five-year loan that would cost about $20,000 per month; $680,000 from Kingsport; $280,000 from Bristol; and $20,000 from Bluff City); $500,000 in grants; and $1 million total from its community campaign (targeted sponsors, business and corporate, regional veterinary organizations, citizen campaign, and Humane Society).