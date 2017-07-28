Crumley House fundraiser brings taste of the tropics to East Tennessee

This year’s Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party sets sail at 6 p.m., Aug. 5, on the grounds of The Crumley House, located at 300 Urbana Road, in nearby Limestone, Tenn. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for early auction viewing and tours of the new Crumley House resident cottages.

The social hour and Polynesian-style dinner, complete with tropical foods, local favorites and desserts, will begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $100 per person and include all food, beverages and entertainment. All of the proceeds from the event go directly to Crumley House to benefit brain injury survivors.

Besides the steel drums, D.J. Robbie Britton will be playing music to keep everyone dancing the night away. Other activities will include a photo booth, cigar area and a three-tiered auction with silent, super silent and live auction options. Items up for auction include everything from gift certificates from area restaurants to a vacation in Mexico.

The Polynesian Beach Party’s main event sponsor is Mountain States Health Alliance; the entertainment sponsor is Dermatology Associates. Those primary sponsors, along with area corporations and community members, help make the event possible each year. Additional sponsorships are still available.

Crumley House is the only post-acute brain injury care and rehabilitation facility in the area. The center is funded entirely by donations, grants and fundraising proceeds from events like the beach party.

Crumley House offers full-time residence and day programs which include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive classes, meals, medication management, transportation and other traumatic brain injury (TBI) services. Recently, the center expanded its facility with new cottages. Those who attend the beach party will have the opportunity to tour the new addition.

Crumley House was founded in 1992 by June Barrett. June’s daughter, Lori Beth Ford, was injured in a serious auto accident in 1981. After several weeks in a coma, 14-year-old Lori awakened with a frontal lobe brain injury and was unable to walk, speak or eat. June sought to provide her daughter with the best care. Through the process, June discovered there was a crucial missing link in the process. She saw a need and dreamed for a facility in the area to assist those with brain injuries that offered the link between acute rehabilitation and reentry into the community and everyday life. From that idea, The Crumley House was born. In 2001, the facility moved from Johnson City to a beautiful 32-acre facility located not far off Hwy. 11E, about halfway between Johnson City and Greeneville.

To learn more about The Crumley House, for tickets to this year's Crumley House Polynesian Beach Party, to make a donation, become a sponsor or volunteer, call 423-257-3644 or visit www.crumleyhouse.com.