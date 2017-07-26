Future of PETworks in jeopardy

Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Herron said earlier this month that although he and others involved in the effort originally said taxpayers wouldn't be asked to do more than buy the land for the new facility, some would-be big donors have since said they want local governments to pledge significant funding toward building the estimated $3.5 million project.

Herron said some potentially large donations depend on local governments committing to funding much of the construction cost.

Herron, speaking in a public meeting of the Sullivan County Commission's Executive Committee, also said Bristol will not complete its pledge to become a full-fledged partner unless there is a change in the governance of PETworks.

PETworks is the successor to what was SBK, which stood for Sullivan County, Bluff City, and Kingsport — the three local governments that originally banded together to create and support the nonprofit, which took over what had previously been animal shelters operated by Sullivan County and Kingsport. The city of Bristol, Tennessee, declined to join SBK but contracts with the entity and pays a flat fee for each animal it sends to the two shelters.

Bristol wants to continue being just a customer, Herron said.

In February, the Sullivan County Commission agreed to contribute $75,000 toward the purchase of land for a new "pet adoption center" to replace SBK's two aging animal shelters, one off Idle Hour Road in Kingsport and the other in Blountville.

Prior to the vote on the land purchase, some county commissioners questioned whether the $75,000 would lead to future requests to fund the building’s actual construction and what would happen if the fundraising effort failed.

Herron replied the group would simply continue to operate its two current shelters and potentially pursue construction of the new facility in stages.

Last week, Terrie Talbert, spokesperson for the city of Bristol, Tenn., said the city does have funds in its budget for the shelter, though a decision has not been made to formally join the PETworks organization.

"(Bristol) wants to make sure we’re completely responsible from a fiduciary standpoint," PETWorks President Tom Parham said.

In his recent talk with the executive committee, Herron said PETworks wants Sullivan County to contribute $1.1 million toward the new facility's construction — noting that Kingsport's current budget includes a contribution of more than $800,000 (Parham said Kingsport has budgeted $680,000) and Bluff City's Board of Mayor and Aldermen has agreed to contribute $20,000 ($10,000 this year and $10,000 in the next budget year).

Herron said he might sponsor a resolution asking the County Commission to agree to the $1.1 million from the county, which would come from a five-year loan at 5 percent and require about $20,000 per month in the county's budget. But Herron noted the loan wouldn't go through until early in 2018, meaning only about three monthly payments would have to be included in the county's as-yet-to-be-developed budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

"What it boils down to right now ... Jim Rogers and his wife, Laura, they have a foundation. ... They are looking at giving us a big contribution," Herron said. "We've met with Bill Gatton and his attorney and Bill Gatton is looking at giving us a big donation."

But some would-be donors have said their contributions are contingent on taxpayer funds also being committed for the construction.

“We've got some foundations out there and some big contributors who said they are not going to put some money on the line unless they know the three (members) are buying into it," Herron said.

Herron said he had recently talked with Bristol’s city manager.

“I had a really long conversation with him the other day, and what Bristol is going to do is remain a customer," Herron said. "They're not going to be a part of the partnership, because here's what Bristol wants to do — and we just can't do it. Bristol ... said we have the money ready to give to you, but we want SBK to turn everything over to Sullivan County and let Sullivan County government run it, and we want all the employees to become Sullivan County employees. Which the cost there would be astronomical. And they said (they) want all the vehicles to be titled to Sullivan County. That would put us right back where we were July 1, 2011."

"We're dealing with some major issues, school funding and the sheriff's lawsuit. It's something the county is dedicated to. It's just that we have to have a do-able plan," County Mayor Richard Venable told the Times-News last week. "This is probably the toughest time to consider something. We hope it can happen, but it's a matter of it being a tough budget year."

“We understand it's been an extremely tough year for Sullivan County from a money standpoint, but this is a way to meet their responsibility and essentially have no impact on this year's budget,” Parham said.

Parham said he is optimistic Sullivan County will fund its portion of the construction, though he admits it would probably come down to timing.

“We're encouraging many folks to let their county commissioners know it's important to them, that's the message we're trying to get out,” Parham said. “We need people to translate their support to county commissioners.”