'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' puts fun in fundraiser

It's all part of Mountain Region Speech & Hearing's inaugural "Dancing, Dining & Ducks" fundraising event, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The event is free to the community.

The first step, however, is securing sponsors for all of the ducks. And that's where the community can help. Individuals or organizations can purchase one duck, a gaggle, a flock or even more. The more you sponsor, the better your chances of winning one of the 10 great prizes being given away at the event, including a grand prize of $2,500 for the winning duck.

Ducks start at just $5 for a single duck. There's also a number of package options: a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25; a Gaggle of 12 ducks for $50; a Flock of 25 ducks for $100; and a Kingsport Centennial Package of 100 ducks for $375.

Anyone who sponsors a duck is encouraged to come out and cheer it on as it races the other entries around the Kingsport Aquatic Center's Lazy River on July 29 to determine who claims the 10 great prizes. However, you do not have to be present to win.

In addition to the $2,500 grand prize, prizes include: a two-night stay at Oak Haven Resort (cabin) at Pigeon Forge with tickets to nearby attractions; a meal a week for a year from Chick-fil-A of Kingsport; a one-night stay at MeadowView with breakfast for two; a Splash Pack for a family of four at the Kingsport Aquatic Center in 2018; Cleek Farms armbands for four; Barter Theatre tickets for two; a Giuseppe's gift card; Ripley's Aquarium tickets; and Symphony of the Mountains tickets.

The ducks are available for purchase online at KingsportDucks.org or you can download a form and send it (along with your check) to Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center, located at 301 Louis Street, Suite 101, Kingsport, TN 37660. Ducks must be purchased by July 28.

Proceeds from "Dancing, Dining & Ducks" benefit the very important services provided by the staff of Mountain Region Speech & Hearing, a not-for-profit agency founded in 1974 by the Kingsport Junior League and the Sertoma (Service to Mankind) Club of Kingsport. Its mission is to provide high quality, cost-effective treatment for speech, language, hearing and swallowing disorders, regardless of a person’s ability to pay. Patients come primarily from eight counties in Tennessee and two counties in Southwest Virginia.

The race itself is part of a free community event designed to entertain the whole family - and that's where the dancing and dining comes in. Food will be available for purchase from food vendor trucks, including BackDraft BBQ, Project Waffle and Lil Delights. After guests have filled up on food, they can hit the dance floor and dance to the classic rock sounds of Model City Wrecking Crew.

And organizers didn’t forget the younger set! There will be lots of fun games and balloon animals to keep children entertained as well - with lifeguards on duty to make sure they don't join the duck race!

The launch of the 5,000 ducks - and their race to the finish line - is sure to be a sight to see.

Event coordinator Karen Dale said Mountain Region Speech & Hearing would like to thank the following sponsors for their support: Food City, Wellmont Health System, Eastman Credit Union, the Kingsport Times-News, Bank of Tennessee, BackDraft BBQ, Model City Wrecking Crew Classic Rock, Honda Kingsport, Mitch Cox Companies, Project Waffle and the Sertoma Club, one of Mountain Region’s original founders who will be providing money and volunteers for the duck race.

Ducks can be purchased to honor a friend or as a donation to Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center.

For more information about how to order ducks, rules, a complete list of prizes and any exclusions or prohibitions on the purchase of ducks, visit KingsportDucks.org. Or contact Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center's financial manager, Karen Dale, at 423-571-3866.

Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center is located at 301 Louis Street, Suite 101, in Kingsport. To learn more about their services, call 423-246-4600 or visit their website.