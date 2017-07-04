New Vision Youth attends Tennessee Teen Institute

The Tennessee Teen Institute is a five-day youth leadership and prevention camp sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency. This year marked the 30th anniversary of the program.

The program addresses teen issues such as bullying, violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, distracted driving, teen health and substance abuse. During the peer-led camp, teens learned how to develop and implement alcohol and drug abuse prevention programs in their own communities.

New Vision Youth has participated in the camp for eight years, with 24 members attending this year. While at the camp, New Vision Youth students earned first place in the “Think Fast” interactive questionnaire based on teenage drunken driving and drug use, first in group dance, second in solo song, honorable mention in voice and five Spirit Stick awards.

New Vision Youth students have visited several other universities, including Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech, on educational tours. They were also recently named winners of the #TN Strong logo contest.

For more information, search for New Vision Youth on Facebook.