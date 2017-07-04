Service and sacrifice a way of life for American heroes like James Collins

After basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C., Collins qualified as an expert rifleman and became part of the lead division in Europe that landed on Utah Beach June 6, 1944.

The 93-year-old recalls vividly the sights and sounds of leaving the safety of the DUKW, an amphibious vehicle used during World War II to transport ammunition, troops and supplies to the beaches where the German Army had a stronghold. The mission of Collins and his unit was to secure Utah Beach, the westernmost of the five landing beaches on the Cotentin Peninsula.

As American soldiers went ashore, the fatality rate was 50 percent. “The Germans were really dug in,” Collins continued. “They didn’t want to give up their positions to us so we had to engage in a fierce battle.”

The march through France began at Cherbourg and continued from town to town as American Forces began to liberate each German-held city. “Cherbourg was the first large city we liberated,” Collins explained. “The Germans didn’t want to give it up because of its strategic location on the peninsula.” Local people had fled their homes by the time the American Military arrived.

“If we could take the town without destroying it, we did,” Collins said. “Ultimately the entire peninsula was surrounded and over 300,000 Germans were captured. It was a bad blow for the Germans.”

One of the fiercest battles in which Collins engaged was the hedgerows where Germans were well-fortified. The hedgerows were mounds of earth that marked boundaries in the French countryside. While American troops found the hedgerows to be challenging, the Germans were right at home where they could take advantage of using this layout for aggressive tactics that they had trained on for months. “The crossfire was deadly,” explained Mr. Collins. “It was unlike anything we had ever seen.”

With the mission of reaching Berlin, Collins and his unit were the first to crack the Siegfried Line which was a defense system that stretched along Germany’s western boundary for about 390 miles. On Dec. 17, 1944, Collins’ unit pulled into Belgium where they ended up behind enemy lines in Bastogne.

“We were asked to surrender or they would slaughter all of us,” Collins recalled, “but we sent word that we’d fight it out. General Patton who was about 60 miles away communicated that if we could hold out for 48 hours he would send troops and liberate us.” Within 48 hours, Patton held true to his word and the encirclement was broken.

On Jan. 16, 1945, Collins was shot by a Tiger Tank which was one of the most feared weapons of World War II. “I lost my leg and part of a foot,” Collins explained, “and was sent to the hospital in Paris for two weeks.” Only one man besides Collins survived the attack. From there, Collins was moved to the 141st General Hospital in England and then on April 8, 1945, arrived at Walter Reed where he received treatment until he was discharged in 1947.

For his exemplary service, Collins was awarded the Legion of Honour Medal which is the highest French award for military and civil merits. The French Ambassador presented this prestigious award in Nashville and Collins humbly speaks of his award and what it means to him on rare occasions. “To receive one of these in France you have to give 25 years of service,” he says with a smile. It’s a small tribute to a man who has seen so much and performed so many duties for his country.

“I think all young people should spend at least two years in the military,” Collins shared. “It offers them training that they sometimes don’t get at home, entitles them to a good education, allows them to see the world, and lets them fellowship with a diverse group of people.”

The term “hero” is used sometimes loosely in our culture today but, with James Collins, it’s a word that embodies his life, his dedication to the service of his country, and his willingness to share his experiences with young people who want to know the truth about the history of World War II.