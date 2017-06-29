Out & About: Everyone deserves to be thanked

A day later, I heard a talk show host say, "That was probably the first time many of those people had ever heard their name announced on the air or been thanked for their hard work." And it probably was. It is always difficult to remember names when one is trying to remember them, especially during a time when emotions are running high and time is running short. Think about it. How many times have you heard someone in a speech or major presentation thank someone that few of the people, if any, even know? In college, I had a professor that always included a question about the janitor's name who cleaned that classroom's floor after hours. It was usually a surprising question to most of the class: I mean, who knew - and who cared - what the janitor's name was. The point, of course, is that everyone matters and everyone should be treated with respect and dignity.. and be thanked - by name.

I have thought a lot about that and about all the people I've known who did so much for me and my family. Reflecting on our community's 100 years of history, we have been reminded of the many men and women who have meant so much to us as children, students, scholars, athletes and much more. Teachers who made us feel special, coaches who showed us the importance of hard work, grocers, merchants and others who looked out for those who had very little, those who wanted to read and be read to but had no one to do it, those who wanted to bring beauty and education to their small corner of the community, and went about planting trees and flowers, and making books available to young children.

On June 15, the Colonial Heights Library threw a party to thank long-time volunteer Jan Miles for her decades of service, her many volunteer efforts and her initiation of the Sullivan County Imagination Library project and the Children's Reading Room. Jan will be moving to North Carolina to live with her daughter soon and we want to wish her the best. Thank you, Mrs. Miles, for everything you've done!

Another group of people who work so hard and give so much time and energy are the performers and crew of Kingsport's ShowTime. Imagine 50-plus songs choreographed, memorized and rehearsed regularly for months ~ after school and homework or a long day at work and grass cutting, laundry and grocery shopping ~ all to bring joy and happiness to the citizens of Kingsport. Louise Dickson and Clark Parker are certainly the faces and names that are most recognizable, but there are others that put those beautiful costumes together, coordinate fittings, clean up after rehearsals, send out schedules, get the little ones on stage at the right times and make sure everyone has very precise music notes (music, words and choreography written out and coordinated syllable by syllable so that everyone knows which word to sing when you extend your right arm and left leg while singing the correct note and word). Thank you, Richard Mahaffey. And, of course, to the singers, dancers and crew members, we thank you for rehearsing from 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday since February to learn Kingsport's ShowTime 2017 Centennial show.

I'll be recognizing some of these "behind-the-scenes" heroes in future columns. If you know someone you feel deserves a shout out, please send me an email at communitynews@timesnews.net. Everyone deserves to be thanked!

Toasting Kingsport's Centennial

On Saturday, June 17, at the historic Netherland Inn, a group gathered to raise a glass to Old Kingsport and celebrate the modern-day Kingsport's centennial. It had been a rather warm day, but there was a strong breeze throughout the evening to keep party-goers comfortable. The event was held outside in the Picnic Pavilion, where tables were covered in gold cloths and decorated with glass blocks filled with tiny white lights and "wrapped" with large black fabric bows with "100 Years" inscribed on them. A wine table featured a silver wine cooler, crystal glasses and tiny black and gold metallic wine bottle 'scatters.' The food table was absolutely beautiful with fruit and cheese, flowers, crystal and foil-wrapped gourmet chocolates. Beautiful instrumental music provided by the Mountain Laurel Woodwind Quintet filled the air. Thanks to the performers, who included Amy Crawford on oboe, Brie Waterson on bassoon, Mary Ellen Broome on clarinet, Nancy Childers on flute and Wendy Lick on French horn. Thank you for sharing your talents with us.

No, you're not seeing things...

There ARE a lot of bright green T-shirts and orange yard signs around Kingsport. This is the time of year when lots of folks trade in their suits, heels, khakis and polo shirts for T-shirts and jeans or shorts as they leave the comfort of their office spaces for playgrounds, hiking trails and various other sites where they patch and paint walls, move furniture, landscape and clean as part of United Way and Bank of Tennessee's Week of Caring. There were more than 150 projects scheduled this year. Some have already taken place; some will happen later in the summer... the majority took place June 19-23 during the Week of Caring. These efforts are some of the most valuable given to non-profit agencies in our community. Thanks, Bank of Tennessee and United Way of Greater Kingsport, and thank you to the many businesses and workplaces that allow their employees to give of their time to help non-profits help those in need!

Here is a look at our calendar of events coming Out & About:

July 4: Make plans to attend the free Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks event at 7 p.m., July 4 in Downtown Kingsport, at Broad Street and Main. There'll be music and food trucks, a Symphony of the Mountains concert with special guest Raymond McLain, who (with the Symphony) will present a special gift to celebrate Kingsport’s Centennial. The fireworks show will follow at 9:45 p.m. Get there early and bring a chair!

July 8: The Indian Path Health Resources Center's 6th annual official Fun Fest Block Party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., July 8. The center is located on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near JCPenney. There will be a live bluegrass band (Rockingham Road), refreshments, prizes, storytelling from the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild and giveaways while supplies last.

July 18: The Friends of the Kingsport Public Library will host its annual “Author Talk” at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, at the Kingsport Higher Ed Center in Downtown Kingsport. The featured speaker is Kingsport native Robert Gipe (Dobyns-Bennett Class of 1981). He will be sharing his critically-acclaimed book, "Trampoline." Friends of the Kingsport Library will have copies of Robert’s book available for sale and signing!

July 29: Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center will hold its inaugural “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Watch thousands of rubber ducks floating in the lazy river while enjoying live music from the Model City Wrecking Crew and food from vendors including Backdraft Barbeque, Project Waffle and Lil’ Delights. Ducks will be drawn from the river for prizes; ducks can be purchased for $5 each or in packages of 6 for $25, 12 for $50, 25 for $100 or 100 for $375 online at kingsportducks.org.

Katherine Scoggins is a Sunday Stories columnist who highlights local happenings and community organizations twice a month in Out & About with Katherine.