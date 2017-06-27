Commission recommends Northeast State think about prayer

The commission voted (19 "yes," one "pass," and four absent) to donate a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, with nearly 213,000 miles on it, to the college’s public safety office. The car has been used by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The college’s public safety office is “in dire need of a used patrol vehicle to increase the safety and security and law enforcement support for the students, staff and faculty on all of their local campuses,” according to the resolution approved by the commission.

At a commission work session last week, some commissioners balked at giving the car to Northeast State due to the lack of a prayer at the school’s recent commencement.

Commissioners Bob Neal, Mark Bowery and Mack Harr each said they had trouble donating the car to the school in light of the prayer issue.

On Monday, Commissioner Eddie Williams proposed an amendment to the resolution: include with the donation the commission's recommendation to Northeast State that the school reconsider the prayer issue in the future.

Resolution sponsors accepted the amendment.

But Commissoner Pat Shull said he failed to see any value in the amendment introduced by Williams.

"I personally support this idea that at commencement they should have had prayer," Shull said. "But I don't own that institution. I'm not in charge of that. I think we're mixing apples and oranges. Either we want to do a good thing and give people this old vehicle that's gone through its useful life in our sheriff's department and help enhance their security. ... Why would we want to bring up this issue that's unrelated? Why can't we just do this out of the goodness of our heart rather than have to make a statement of this nature? Our Constitution says there is no religious test for holding public office and voting and things like that. I just think we're mixing too many things here. Just for the record, I am not an atheist. But this just doesn't make sense to me."

Commissioner Baxter Hood suggested making a separate resolution to address the commission's concerns about prayer at Northeast State.

Commissioner Bill Kilgore said the amendment was not a requirement placed on the school, but rather an recommendation.

Shull moved to strike the amendment and Commissioner John Gardner seconded. In a voice vote, the commission then voted to keep the amendment.

So the school gets the car and the recommendation.