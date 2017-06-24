Tennessee license plates to increase between $5 and $100 on July 1

If your Tennessee license plates expire between now and the end of August, and you live in Sullivan County, renew them before end of business on June 30 and avoid a state-mandated price increase that takes effect July 1.

The increase is mandated by Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, and it ranges from $5 per year for most state-issued vehicle tags to a $100 per year fee on electric vehicles. In between the two ends of the spectrum: plates for commercial buses will increase by $10 on July 1, and other commercial-use vehicles will increase by $20.

Tags that are going up $5 currently cost $24 in Sullivan County, so they’ll be going up to $29. The price increase is statewide. It is a state fee, not a local one.

While the law requires collection of the new fees beginning July 1, the Sullivan County clerk’s offices are able to renew tags within a 90-day window of their expiration, staff said on Friday. That means the offices currently are able to renew tags with a June 30, a July 31 or an Aug. 31 expiration date.

IMPROVE stands for “improving manufacturing, public roads and opportunities for a vibrant economy.” It’s probably most widely known as the gas-tax increase. But it also reduces some taxes and is described in state promotions as “the largest tax cut in state history.”

What it cuts:

• Business taxes for manufacturers ($113 million) by allowing them to go to “single weighted sales factor.”

• Sales tax on groceries by one-half percent ($55 million).

• The Hall income tax by 1.5 percent this year and another 1.5 percent next year ($102 million based on the total 3 percent).

Some of what it increases:

• Tennessee’s flat state gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon, which has been at that level since 1989. It will increase by 7 cents per gallon for gas and 12 cents per gallon for diesel.

• The vehicle registration fees described above.

• Adds a 3 percent charge on car rentals.

What state officials say it will accomplish:

• Keeps Tennessee’s road construction on a pay-as-we-go basis at a cost of $4.17 per month for the average Tennessee road user.

• Generates $278 million in new revenue to fund 962 transportation projects (including 536 bridge repairs) across all 95 counties in the state, with 52 percent of the projects in urban areas and 48 percent in rural areas.

• Provides $117 million statewide for transportation projects by localities, $39 million to cities and $78 million to counties.