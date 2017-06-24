Share your #MetsMugs for a chance to win!

This season, the Kingsport Times-News and Kingsport Mets invite you to share photo(s) of your #MetsMugs for a chance to win a fun fan prize pack in our #MetsMugs: Game Faces of the Week contest!

Simply snap a selfie or a snapshot of your friends and family members with their game faces on at each of the K-Mets home games this season and share them on Twitter or Instagram using #MetsMugs or email them to us at kmets@timesnews.net for your chance to win our weekly prize pack.

The prize pack includes: a Times-News mug, one of our popular coffee table books, K-Mets tickets, a food voucher for the concession stand and a special Mets gift!

Plus, for the first time ever, we'll feature our #MetsMugs: Game Faces of the Week winner in Sunday's newspaper! That's right, it could be your mug showing up in our Sports section!

So what are you waiting for?

Here's how to enter:

1) Snap a selfie or photos of your friends and family members with their game faces on during each Kingsport Mets home game at Hunter Wright Stadium

2) Email it to: kmets@timesnews.net. Or share it with us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) or Instagram using #MetsMugs. Just be sure your social media settings are set to public so that we can find it, and don't forget to include the name of the person in the photos!

3) Pick up the Sunday newspaper to see the weekly winner in print or visit www.timesnews.net to view all of the entries in the #MetsMugs: Game Faces of the Week online gallery to find out if you've been selected as the weekly winner.

The person featured in Sunday's paper and tagged in the cutline as the #MetsMugs: Game Faces of the Week winner will win the fan prize pack, which can be picked up in the K-Mets office at Hunter Wright Stadium (800 Granby Road) any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. The person who is selected as the winner will need to claim their prize in person.

Enter as often as you like! A new winner will be selected every week!

For more details or if you have trouble submitting a photo, call 423-723-1435.