A Life Well Lived: Kingsport's Bob Bingham Sr. made the world a better place

"Everybody loved Dad,” says youngest son Jeff.

There was more than one public Bob Bingham. Star athlete. Family man. Coach. Successful businessman. He was all those before he was 50. His accomplishments in his latter life, however, are what stand as his legacy in the eyes and hearts of his family and many others. Bingham later said his true self was hidden by the public facades of his youth and early middle age.

Bob Bingham Sr. was born in October 1929, the same month the stock market crashed and started The Great Depression. As an adult he would spend most of his professional career helping clients plan for financial security. In 2002, he joked he was not responsible for the Depression, but looking at his baby pictures made him see that it might have depressed his parents. In the 1940s, he was a star athlete; a three-year starter in both football and basketball at Dobyns-Bennett High School and a member of the 1945 state championship basketball team. (The only state basketball title in D-B history). He and his sweetheart, Ann Harkins, were named “Mr.” and “Miss D-B Indians” in 1946. After high school, he played sports at Tusculum College before transferring to East Tennessee State University. On Sept. 15, 1950, he married his sweetheart, Ann. They were together until the day he died in 2010. “He couldn’t have accomplished all that he did without her there by his side through it all,” oldest son John said.

As a newlywed in the early 1950s, Bob worked in a family business - Bingham Furniture - primarily in its general electrics department. By the mid-50s, he had switched jobs and started on a career path that would blossom and later flourish. He started work at Bennett & Edwards, selling life insurance. In 1966, he partnered with Norman Hensley and the two bought the life insurance division from Bennett & Edwards and opened their own office in the Earle’s Building at Center and Shelby streets. The business prospered. So did Bob and Ann’s family.

Photographs from the 1960s and early 1970s show a broad-shouldered, dark-haired Bob enjoying all things outdoors, as well as the smartly-dressed couple at this or that dinner or social function. In some shots, Bob is holding a lit cigarette. He liked to smoke. He liked to eat. He liked to drink. None of those things, though, seemed to be anything to worry about at the time, his sons say looking back. Until 1975. Fourth of July weekend 45-year-old Bob had a very significant and damaging heart attack, which left him in ICU for two weeks and the hospital for 30 days. But he survived, persevered and kept a mostly positive attitude and his keen sense of humor. He stopped smoking. But in time he struggled with depression and his drinking increased.

Finally, in 1982, Bob got his own independence day when he joined Alcoholics Anonymous. “There was an incident,” oldest son John said, in part, when he delivered his father’s eulogy. “And with the help of God and AA members ... Dad got treatment. Drinking could have killed him, but it didn’t. He joined AA. He lived on. In fact, he was reborn and he became very active in AA.” Over the ensuing years, he helped and "coached" many others who were struggling with alcohol. In 2002, Bob spoke about what was then his 20 years of sobriety at an AA “gratitude” meeting, with most of his family present. An audiotape of his talk gives a first-person account of Bob’s drinking and recovery. He said speaking that night was nerve-wracking, but he soldiered on. “Our family is close, we love each other, I just hope that will still be the case when I get done,” Bingham said. “What I am supposed to do is tell you what it was like, what happened and what it is like now ... I really feel I am the luckiest man alive. To be alive today and the stuff that I have gone through, I am very grateful and I know that I am very, very lucky. I’m lucky to have a family to come out and support me like this.”

He went on to describe a middle-class childhood in Kingsport that offered “no excuse” for his becoming an alcoholic. But he also remembered having “a lot of fear” as a child, especially in social situations and at school. Junior high brought more vivid memories of childhood. “I became involved in team sports,” Bingham said. “It gave me some self esteem.” At D-B, he also played sports. It was on a football trip to Chattanooga during his sophomore year that he had his first drink. An ounce or two of bourbon. He found it exciting, dangerous and exhilarating. The following summer he got drunk for the first time, Bingham recalled, “staggering, sloppy drunk.” The next morning brought his first hangover and he swore off ever drinking again. “That was the first of 10,000 times of saying that to God, myself and other people,” Bingham said. Despite being a “big man on campus,” Bingham said he was “still scared to death” and drank a lot in high school. The pattern continued into college. But marriage, then parenthood, slowed him down. At first. But soon membership in a civic club offered a weekly night out. And drinking. That lasted 10 or 12 years, until about the time he became a business owner. Being your own boss, Bingham said, was basically a recipe for drinking: celebrate successes, drown sorrows. But he kept all the plates in the air until that heart attack in 1975. Ironically, for a week or so prior, he had been working to be healthier. He’d even been jogging. Afterward “... I said to hell with that. When I got out the first thing I did was mix me a gin martini. That started my real self-destruction.” A year later, his mother died the same day his oldest son got married. “That really pissed me off,” Bingham said. “From that moment on, I set out to stay drunk from then on. Legally, I believe I was drunk from 1976 until 1982.” That’s when he sought treatment and got into AA. “I went and I stayed and I thank God for that,” Bingham said. “I went to more than 365 meetings in that first year. Going to meetings does work ... I know that God has done for me what I can’t do for myself, because I’m sober. It works. I think that’s a miracle.”

The 1975 heart attack and getting into recovery were not, however, the end of Bob’s health problems. 1987 brought open-heart surgery and five bypasses. 1989 brought emergency, life-saving surgery for ruptured intestines. In the mid-1990s, it was prostate cancer and radiation treatments. A couple of years later, more heart problems which brought a pacemaker and defibrillator. In 2005, the prostate cancer was back and more radiation treatments followed. Through it all, he kept his sense of humor and cherished good times with his family especially trips to the beach. And, despite his health problems, he continued to help others - his family, his clients and his fellow AA members!

His family was very sad when Bob died - but eternally grateful for the 35 years they and all his friends had with him after that 1975 heart attack and through his survival of all those other ailments.

“We got 35 bonus years with Dad,” John said. “I believe, I really, really believe there was a reason for those 35 years.”

Among those reasons: the help he gave others in AA; being an inspiration to each of his three sons, and getting to know his grandchildren.

“Dad taught me that bad things happen but we can get through them,” John said. “In fact, he taught me that bad things can happen over and over again and we can still get through them. Dad also taught me that we can continue to grow and develop as individuals into our 50s, 60s and our 70s and beyond.”

“I remember Dad telling me the true measure of a man is ‘Did he make the world a better place?,’” Bob Jr. said. “And definitely, Dad did.”