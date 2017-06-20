It's time for a Great American Campout

Virginia State Parks are getting in on the fun with a host of special programs and events celebrating the Great American Campout on June 24.

Ten state parks will offer special overnight events, including camping in new, unusual locations. Seventeen state parks will offer some type of special programming for the day, including several located within a short drive of the Tri-Cities region.

Locally, here's what's on tap:

* Grayson Highlands State Park, located in Mouth of Wilson in the Mount Rogers area, offers a free program with camping equipment available, as well as unique workshop available for a small fee. The open fire cooking workshop is $5, and pre-registration is required. For first-timers who do not own gear, the park will have a limited number of tents, sleeping bags and sleeping pads to share for free. Meet in the picnic area at 1:30 p.m. to pick up camping gear and set up camp. Campsites and gear are limited, so please contact the park office to pre-register at 276-579-7092. In order to use park gear, you must pre-register by June 23. Rangers will be there to assist anyone who needs it.

* Hungry Mother State Park, located in Marion, invites guests to bring their own food and equipment to camp for free, June 24, in the group camping area across from Camp Burson. A welcome campfire will be held at 8 p.m. so guests can enjoy a s'more, meet fellow campers and make memories. Afterwards, enjoy a free night of group camping. Everyone is welcome. However, campers must have their own camping supplies, food and drinks. All activities and camping will be located at the Camp Burson Group area. Space is limited, so call 276-781-7415 to register. Campsite setup will begin at 5 p.m., June 24, with departures at 3 p.m., June 25.

* Natural Tunnel State Park, located in Duffield, will host a camping party featuring a night sky program at the gazebo, games and activities, and camping. The Great American Campout at Natural Tunnel State Park starts at 4 p.m., June 23, and ends at noon, June 24. The cost is $50 for a family of up to four people. Guests will need to provide their own tent and sleeping attire. For details, call 276-940-2674.

* The Southwest Virginia Museum, located in Big Stone Gap, will host a Campfire Sing and Marshmallow Roast from 7 to 9 p.m., June 24. The program is free, but registration is required. Participants are invited to bring an instrument and join in the fun. This is not an overnight event.

* Wilderness Road State Park, located in Ewing, will offer an educational and fun Camping 101 program from 7 to 9:30 p.m., June 24. The program will include fire starting, storytelling, a sweet treat and a ranger-guided owl prowl. The evening program is free. However, pre-registration is encouraged. Overnight camping is available for $10 per family. Call 276-445-3065.

Visit the Virginia State Parks website to find the complete list of special programs.

The National Wildlife Foundation created the Great American Campout to help families learn about camping.

Guests don’t need to invest in a tent and sleeping bags to enjoy an overnight experience in Virginia State Parks. In addition to campsites, some parks offer camping cabins and yurts. These facilities are in the campground and guests use the bathhouse.

For more information about Virginia State Parks activities and amenities or to make a reservation, call the Virginia State Parks Customer Care Center at 800-933-7275 or visit the website.