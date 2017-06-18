It's too hot to leave children, older adults or pets in a parked car

Heatstroke can be deadly, KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey said last week while stressing that children, older adults and pets should never be left unattended in a parked car.

Children mistakenly being left in hot vehicles make up many of the tragedies reported each year, Brickey said, and suggested these lifesaving tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind yourself and others to check the back seat before walking away from a vehicle:

• Look before you lock. Get into the routine of always checking the back seat of your vehicle before you lock it and walk away.

• Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it is empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Alternatively, place your phone, briefcase or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.

• If someone else is driving your child, or you alter your daily routine, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely.

• Keep your vehicle locked and keep your keys out of reach; nearly three in 10 heatstroke deaths happen when an unattended child gains access to a vehicle.

According to the NHTSA, it doesn’t have to be hot outside for a vehicle to get hot inside — hot enough to kill a child. On a mild day, as low as 57 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 110 degrees. If a child’s body temperature reaches 107 degrees, that child will die.

You can learn more at www.ready.gov/heat and/or download the FEMA App for heat advisories and safety tips.