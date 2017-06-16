It's a Hallelujah Celebration and you are invited!

The Oasis of Kingsport is celebrating its third year of changing lives and, to mark the occasion, the entire community is invited to join in an evening of food, fun and fellowship.

The Hallelujah Celebration will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., June 17 at the Farmers Market in Downtown Kingsport. There will be local food trucks, worship bands, door prizes and lots of food, fun and fellowship. George West from LoveFM will emcee the festivities.

The Oasis of Kingsport is a Christ-centered, multi-denominational, not for profit outreach program for women. It was started in June 2014 by the late Kermit Addington. Since its opening, The Oasis has served close to 700 women in various ways, from providing a place to do laundry and take a shower for homeless and low-income women, to connecting women and children with needed resources in the community.

"Empowering women through love, laughter and laundry," the day center has developed into a place for women to experience positive change, full of compassion and God’s grace.

In addition to providing a safe place to do laundry and grab a shower, The Oasis of Kingsport offers a variety of classes for women - covering everything from life skills, crafting and sewing to cooking and financial planning.

Because The Oasis is so thankful for all that God has done through its facility, staff and volunteers, organizers say they are celebrating this year’s anniversary with a huge "Hallelujah!"

The Oasis of Kingsport is located at 1009 E. Sullivan Street in Downtown Kingsport. To learn more about the services offered or to find out how you can support The Oasis through donations or as a volunteer, visit www.oasisofkingsport.org/ or call 423-392-1137 or email oasiskpt@gmail.com.