An amazing race, a lovely tribute, stunning photography and more

Everyone was so nice and patient, many runners even found the breath to thank me for watching out for the cars. Many of the runners were smiling, running with their spouses and/or children, pushing strollers (even a few double strollers for twins), running with groups of friends, just enjoying being outside. I was impressed by how many young people were running - not teenagers, mind you, but children as young as 6 and 7 years old. Something I felt so moved to see was a young man in a what looked like a recumbent bicycle that was being pushed by several men and surrounded by still more men, all running, laughing and talking to their friend as they ran. What a beautiful sight! About an hour and a half later, I saw them on the other side of downtown, still going strong - that spoke volumes about the power of friendship and it made my whole day. Thanks, guys, for your incredible efforts, the smiles, words of thanks, and compliments on my sun hat. It was great fun!

Later that evening, several friends met for an early Memorial Day party. There were yummy appetizers, a delicious grilled “roast beast,” asparagus, green veggie salad, the best monkey bread I have ever tasted and vanilla bean ice cream with fresh strawberries. We had a friend come from Black Mountain, N.C. and it was so nice to see her, the guys had to go to a choir rehearsal, two of the women made beaded bracelets for a mission project, and I entertained myself with the resident kittens. It was a nice evening with a lot of time for conversation. Good times! Great friends!

On Sunday afternoon, I was driving down Watauga and stopped across the street from my church, First Broad Street United Methodist. I walked across the yard until I came to a small, beautifully-landscaped garden near a rather obscure entrance on the bottom floor. Many folks in Kingsport (and beyond) remember that Louise Ammons, who was First Broad Street’s church organist for 52 years, passed away around Easter of 2016. On May 3, a Contemplative Garden was dedicated in her memory near the door she entered on her way up to the sanctuary and organ console almost every Sunday for 52 years. There are wildflowers, herbs, foliage and many traditional flowers included in the garden. The meanings of the plants are listed on a nearby plaque, along with some history and a portrait of Louise. The idea came from so many who knew and respected Louise: church members, choir members, friends and neighbors. Louise was a member of a Contemplative Prayer group at First Broad Street, so it was only natural the group thought a Prayer Garden was a fitting tribute.

I recently attended the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest in the Main Gallery of the Renaissance Center. I was amazed at all the beautiful photographs - the judges certainly had their work cut out for them! Congratulations to Belinda Bridwell, who won both first place and Best of Show.

I noticed many photographs aptly titled with the word “Blue.” When I asked Ann Penley Fortney, the sponsor of the show, about it, she explained that “Blue” was the Carrie Penley Special Theme of this year’s show and that photographers were encouraged to submit photos containing something blue: a car, bird, flower, sky, quilt, anything... as long as it was the color Blue. Every year, Ann explained, there is a theme and it can be anything. Next year, the theme is “Age.”

“It can be a photograph of an older person, a tree, an antique car, an old house, just as long as it’s old,” said Fortney. I really look forward to those photographs. And thank you, Ann, for your willingness to hold this event for our region and for all your hard work over the years to bring such beauty into our lives!

Fortney’s passion for photography goes far back; both of her parents were photographers who traveled all around the Appalachian region taking pictures of just about everything along the way. The Carrie Penley Special Theme category honors her mother, who always loved scavenger hunts. There is also a chance to win the “Jerry Penley I Love the Blue Ridge/Appalachians” award, in honor of her father’s love for the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains/Appalachian Region.

June 17: Toast Kingsport’s 100th with wine, cheese, music and a sunset on the Holston. Join the historic Netherland Inn when Old Kingsport celebrates the Model City as they Toast Kingsport’s 100th with a wine and cheese party on Saturday, June 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. For reservations, please call 423-677-3263.

June 24: Rhythms and Rides Festival 2017, featuring a car show and live music by Folk Soul Revival and Rubiks Groove, will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport. Admission is free. Register a car for a minimum $20 donation; add an Auto Cross component for a minimum $45 donation. All proceeds benefit Holston Home for Children. Visit www.rnrfest.com to reserve your spot now.

June 29: "Monroe at the Mansion" featuring a literacy luncheon with best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe begins at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at Allandale. Proceeds benefit the Kingsport Literacy Council and Friends of Allandale Mansion. For tickets and information, contact the Literacy Council at 423-392-4643.

July 4: Make plans to attend the free Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks event at 7 p.m., July 4 in Downtown Kingsport, at Broad Street and Main. There'll be music and food trucks, a Symphony of the Mountains concert with special guest Raymond McLain, who (with the Symphony) will present a special gift to celebrate Kingsport’s Centennial. The fireworks show will follow at 9:45 p.m. Get there early and bring a chair!

July 14-22: Fun Fest 2017. This year's Sunset Concert Series includes shows featuring Tenth Avenue North, Jeremy Camp, Night Ranger, Rick Springfield and Huey Lewis and the News. Visit funfest.net.

July 29: Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center will hold its inaugural “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Watch thousands of rubber ducks floating in the lazy river while enjoying live music from the Model City Wrecking Crew and food from vendors including Backdraft Barbeque, Project Waffle and Lil’ Delights. Ducks will be drawn from the river for prizes; ducks can be purchased for $5 each or in packages of 6 for $25, 12 for $50, 25 for $100 or 100 for $375 online at kingsportducks.org.

