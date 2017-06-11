Meet and greet Earl Carter today at I Love Books

Now, Earl is retired back in Northeast Tennessee and has extended his photojournalism career by producing books of his favorite photos with captions and descriptions of the events and circumstances behind the photos. It is vintage Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia (with a bit of Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia sprinkled in).

Earl shares the memories and photos that can't be reproduced today because many of the places either no longer exist or have changed beyond recognition. He shares that aspect too - with a number of "then and now" pictures from places that have changed remarkably or have disappeared altogether.

"Appalachian Album" by Earl Carter has been our No. 1 selling book at I Love Books Bookstore since its release just a few months ago. But it is a limited printing and copies likely won't be available in a few months - so stop in to pick up an autographed copy as soon as possible. The book is indeed a 'keeper' and a collectible that folks will cherish for many years.

I'll just briefly mention that another edition is in the works - with newer and different photos. We're not taking orders for the forthcoming book yet, but stay tuned. Hopefully, it will be ready just in time for Christmas.

Earl is one of the best photographers in the South. To honor his remarkable work, we're hosting a meet and greet with him at I Love Books Bookstore from 2 to 4 p.m., today. Stop in and have him personalize a copy of "Appalachian Album" for the perfect Father's Day gift.

Experience an old-fashioned river baptism in East Tennessee. Learn about the coal country of Virginia and Kentucky. Spend a day with a circuit-riding Methodist preacher in rural Southwest Virginia. Read about a photo session with Johnny Cash and June Carter. Get to know the people that Earl Carter found so interesting and unforgettable. You'll be glad you did!